56-Strong Indian Squad Set For Action At Asian Boxing U15 & U17 C'ships

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) A 56-member Indian boxing contingent is all set to begin its campaign at the Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026, which gets underway on Friday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

India heads into the prestigious age-group tournament with a strong and well-rounded squad across both boys' and girls' categories, reflecting the country's continued focus on grassroots development and nurturing future champions.

The U-17 teams will see 13 boxers each in the boys' and girls' categories, competing across weight divisions ranging from 44–46kg to +80kg, supported by four coaches and a physiotherapist per squad.

Meanwhile, the U-15 teams feature 15 boxers each in both boys' and girls' divisions, competing across 30–33kg to +70kg categories, with five coaches and a physiotherapist accompanying each side.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh said,“These championships are an important platform for our young boxers to gain international exposure and test themselves against the best in Asia. Over the past two years, boxing has established itself as India's top-performing sport, consistently delivering the highest number of medals across major international events, including multi-sport competitions like the Youth Asian Games as well as World and Continental Championships.

"This sustained success reflects the growing depth of our grassroots program. We have a strong group of talented athletes across age categories, and we are confident this batch represents the next wave of upcoming talent and future champions for Indian boxing.”

The championships serve as a crucial platform for identifying and developing the next generation of elite boxers, with many of these young athletes expected to progress through the national pathway and represent India at major international competitions in the years to come.

Last year, India concluded its campaign with a strong performance at the inaugural Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, winning a total of 43 Medals, including 15 gold, 6 silver, and 22 bronze medals. The country finished second overall, just behind Kazakhstan.