If Trinamool Comes Back To Power New Cabinet Will Take Oath On May 6: Kolkata Mayor Hakim

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 30 (IANS) The West Bengal Minister for Panchayat Affairs & Rural Development and the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim, on Thursday, expressed confidence about the Trinamool Congress' return to power in West Bengal with a thumping majority after the counting on May 4 and stated that if his party returns to power the new Cabinet will take oath on May 6.

Dismissing the predictions of the majority of the exit polls that have projected the BJP's victory in a neck and neck battler with the ruling Trinamool Congress, Hakim expressed confidence that as per his estimates Trinamool Congress' tally will be over 225 in the 294 seat West Bengal Assembly.

“Trinamool Congress forming the state Cabinet for the fourth consecutive term is a foregone conclusion now. In all probability the new Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will, take oath on May 6,” Hakim told media persons on Thursday afternoon.

According to him, all the efforts of the BJP by using the Election Commission of India (ECI) will prove futile after the counting will be over on May 4.“Our party workers and leaders and even the innocent voters were threatened by the central forces and all exhibitionism of the central forces will not work. Trinamool Congress cannot be stopped so easily in West Bengal,” the city Mayor said.

According to him, the high percentage polling this time, which is described as a signal of anti-incumbency by many, will not go against the Trinamool Congress this time.“Already so many names have been deleted in the Special Intensive Revision exercise by the Election Commission. Had the people not cast their votes their names could have been deleted as Indian citizens. Hence, the polling percentage had been so high this time,” Hakim said.

The BJP's state leadership, however, rubbished Hakim's prediction of Trinamool Congress' tally reaching up to 225.“This is for the sake of keeping the party workers charged up for the counting. The imminent fear of defeat is evident in the body languages of the ruling party leaders,” said BJP's state vice-president in West Bengal, Jagannath Chattopadhyay.