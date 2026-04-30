Aebi Schmidt Group To Announce First Quarter 2026 Earnings On May 14, 2026
| Media contact
Tina Fischer, Corporate Communication
...
Phone: +41 44 308 58 48
Investor Contact
Simone Grancini, Director Investor Relations
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Phone: +41 44 308 58 77
| Further information
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About Aebi Schmidt Group
Aebi Schmidt Group (NASDAQ: AEBI) is a world-class specialty vehicles leader, positioned to accelerate growth and drive exceptional value. The Company is headquartered in Switzerland, employs approximately 6,000 employees, and operates production facilities and service and upfit centers across Europe and North America.
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