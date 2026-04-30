Medicenna And Fondazione Melanoma Onlus Announce Presentation On NEOCYT Trial At ASCO 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEO-CYT is a randomized, multi-centre trial of neoadjuvant MDNA11 (before curative intent surgery) sponsored by the Fondazione Melanoma Onlus, and led by Professor Paolo A. Ascierto of the Istituto Nazionale Tumori Fondazione“G. Pascale”, a leading cancer centre in Europe

TORONTO and HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the“Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQX: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing Superkines for targeting cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the presentation of a poster on the NEOCYT Trial at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology to be held in Chicago from May 29th to June 3rd, 2026.

The clinical trial is a randomized, investigator‐initiated neoadjuvant Phase 1b trial testing MDNA11, a long‐acting,“beta‐enhanced not‐alpha” IL‐2 Superkine, in combination with nivolumab (anti‐PD‐1) with or without ipilimumab (anti‐CTLA‐4) for patients with high‐risk, surgically resectable Stage III cutaneous melanoma. The study is sponsored by the non-profit Melanoma Foundation (Fondazione Melanoma Onlus) at the National Cancer Institute 'G. Pascale Foundation'.

Details on the presentation are as follows:



Title: A Multicentre, Randomised Phase 1b Trial to evaluate Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy Combination of Nivolumab alone or plus Ipilimumab with the IL-2 Superkine MDNA11 alone or with Tocilizumab in Patients with High Risk, Surgically Resectable Melanoma – The NEO-CYT Trial

Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Poster #: 488a

Abstract Number: TPS9612

Presenter: Paolo Antonio Ascierto, MD

Date & Time: May 31st, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT Location: Hall A

Clinical Trial eu/protocol, identifier 2024-519010-31-00

About MDNA11

MDNA11 is a long-acting, 'beta-enhanced not-alpha' IL-2 Superkine specifically engineered to overcome the shortcomings of aldesleukin and other next generation IL-2 variants by preferentially activating immune effector cells (CD8+ T and NK cells) responsible for killing cancer cells, with minimal or no stimulation of immunosuppressive Tregs. These unique proprietary features of the IL-2 Superkine have been achieved by incorporating seven specific mutations and genetically fusing it to a recombinant human albumin scaffold to improve the pharmacokinetic (PK) profile and pharmacological activity of MDNA11 due to albumin's natural propensity to accumulate in highly vascularized sites, in particular tumor and tumor draining lymph nodes. MDNA11 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 study as both monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab.

About Fondazione Melanoma Onlus

Fondazione Melanoma Onlus is a non-profit organization based in Naples, Italy, that supports and promotes melanoma research, education, and clinical trials. It is known for organizing international conferences like the Melanoma Bridge, which bring together clinicians and researchers to discuss advancements in melanoma treatment and its related fields. The foundation also sponsors scientific awards for outstanding achievements in melanoma research.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna's first-in-class targeted PD-1 x IL-2 bispecific, MDNA113, is in development for solid tumors and was designed using the Company's proprietary BiSKITsTM (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and T-MASKTM (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) platforms. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the future operations of the Company, estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, partnership activities and opportunities, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook or other statements that are not historical facts, such as statements on the potential for the NEO-CYT trial, the therapeutic treatment potential and safety profile of MDNA11 , cash runway, and the timing and/or release of any additional clinical updates. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage pre-clinical or clinical studies may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical studies and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented.

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