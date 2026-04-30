Yuanbao Inc. Files Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2025
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Yuanbao Inc., Building 2, No.8 Beichen West Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100101, the People's Republic of China or via email at ....
About Yuanbao Inc.
Yuanbao Inc. is a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China, committed to protecting health and well-being through innovative technology. Leveraging its proprietary consumer service cycle engine and advanced technologies, Yuanbao delivers customized insurance solutions from its partnered insurance carriers to over ten million insurance consumers throughout the entire insurance lifecycle, ranging from personalized recommendations to post-sales services. Through deep collaboration with insurance carriers and the use of data-driven insights, Yuanbao empowers carriers to tailor flagship products, enhances consumer engagement, and drives scalable and efficient distribution.
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For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Yuanbao Inc.
E-mail: ...
Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: ...
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ...
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