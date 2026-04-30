FTI Consulting Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|198,276
|$
|265,091
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,148,084
|1,037,678
|Current portion of notes receivable
|91,370
|87,861
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|119,159
|126,997
|Total current assets
|1,556,889
|1,517,627
|Property and equipment, net
|166,209
|169,333
|Operating lease assets
|193,796
|201,492
|Goodwill
|1,239,835
|1,242,777
|Intangible assets, net
|12,908
|13,547
|Notes receivable, net
|245,719
|250,667
|Other assets
|91,174
|95,085
|Total assets
|$
|3,506,530
|$
|3,490,528
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
|$
|254,298
|$
|206,247
|Accrued compensation
|369,346
|712,335
|Billings in excess of services provided
|53,184
|56,607
|Total current liabilities
|676,828
|975,189
|Long-term debt, net
|754,257
|365,000
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|214,955
|224,510
|Deferred income taxes
|103,251
|99,611
|Other liabilities
|95,540
|92,487
|Total liabilities
|1,844,831
|1,756,797
|Stockholders' equity
| Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized - 5,000; none
outstanding
|-
|-
| Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized - 75,000; shares
issued and outstanding - 30,145 (2026) and 30,864 (2025)
|301
|309
|Additional paid-in capital
|-
|354
|Retained earnings
|1,801,055
|1,862,672
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(139,657
|)
|(129,604
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,661,699
|1,733,731
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,506,530
|$
|3,490,528
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|$
|983,345
|$
|898,282
|Operating expenses
|Direct cost of revenues
|676,518
|608,928
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|222,298
|184,335
|Special charges
|-
|25,295
|Amortization of intangible assets
|612
|1,017
|899,428
|819,575
|Operating income
|83,917
|78,707
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income and other
|1,074
|2,842
|Interest expense
|(6,445
|)
|(968
|)
|(5,371
|)
|1,874
|Income before income tax provision
|78,546
|80,581
|Income tax provision
|20,915
|18,757
|Net income
|$
|57,631
|$
|61,824
|Earnings per common share ― basic
|$
|1.92
|$
|1.76
|Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic
|29,984
|35,053
|Earnings per common share ― diluted
|$
|1.90
|$
|1.74
|Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted
|30,329
|35,500
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0
|$
|(10,053
|)
|$
|14,574
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|(10,053
|)
|14,574
|Comprehensive income
|$
|47,578
|$
|76,398
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS
(in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Net income
|$
|57,631
|$
|61,824
|Add back:
|Special charges
|-
|25,295
|Tax impact of special charges
|-
|(5,799
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|57,631
|$
|81,320
|EPS
|$
|1.90
|$
|1.74
|Add back:
|Special charges
|-
|0.71
|Tax impact of special charges
|-
|(0.16
|)
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|1.90
|$
|2.29
| Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding ― diluted
|30,329
|35,500
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
(Unaudited)
|Corporate Finance
|Forensic and Litigation Consulting
|Economic Consulting
|Technology
|Strategic Communications
|Unallocated Corporate
|Total
|Net income
|$
|57,631
|Interest income and other
|(1,074
|)
|Interest expense
|6,445
|Income tax provision
|20,915
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|85,230
|$
|23,085
|$
|(7,331
|)
|$
|7,703
|$
|20,838
|$
|(45,608
|)
|$
|83,917
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|3,105
|1,950
|1,449
|4,130
|984
|671
|12,289
|Amortization of intangible assets
|315
|229
|-
|-
|68
|-
|612
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|88,650
|$
|25,264
|$
|(5,882
|)
|$
|11,833
|$
|21,890
|$
|(44,937
|)
|$
|96,818
| Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
|Corporate Finance
|Forensic and Litigation Consulting
|Economic Consulting
|Technology
|Strategic Communications
|Unallocated Corporate
|Total
|Net income
|$
|61,824
|Interest income and other
|(2,842
|)
|Interest expense
|968
|Income tax provision
|18,757
|Operating income
|$
|40,950
|$
|30,106
|$
|12,089
|$
|6,594
|$
|8,725
|$
|(19,757
|)
|$
|78,707
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|2,582
|1,713
|1,359
|3,070
|841
|580
|10,145
|Amortization of intangible assets
|719
|229
|-
|-
|69
|-
|1,017
|Special charges
|11,696
|5,475
|983
|1,928
|3,268
|1,945
|25,295
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|55,947
|$
|37,523
|$
|14,431
|$
|11,592
|$
|12,903
|$
|(17,232
|)
|$
|115,164
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
|
Segment
Revenues
| Adjusted
EBITDA
| Adjusted EBITDA
Margin
|Utilization
| Average
Billable
Rate
| Billable
Headcount
|(in thousands)
|(at period end)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 (Unaudited)
|Corporate Finance
|$
|409,502
|$
|88,650
|21.6
|%
|62
|%
|$
|545
|2,342
|Forensic and Litigation Consulting
|192,878
|25,264
|13.1
|%
|57
|%
|$
|451
|1,543
|Economic Consulting
|175,648
|(5,882
|)
|(3.3
|%)
|61
|%
|$
|577
|1,000
|Technology (1)
|102,323
|11,833
|11.6
|%
|N/M
|N/M
|665
|Strategic Communications (1)
|102,994
|21,890
|21.3
|%
|N/M
|N/M
|917
|$
|983,345
|$
|141,755
|14.4
|%
|6,467
|Unallocated Corporate
|(44,937
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|96,818
|9.8
|%
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (Unaudited)
|Corporate Finance
|$
|343,645
|$
|55,947
|16.3
|%
|57
|%
|$
|493
|2,249
|Forensic and Litigation Consulting
|190,602
|37,523
|19.7
|%
|59
|%
|$
|430
|1,509
|Economic Consulting
|179,861
|14,431
|8.0
|%
|62
|%
|$
|541
|1,019
|Technology (1)
|97,156
|11,592
|11.9
|%
|N/M
|N/M
|681
|Strategic Communications (1)
|87,018
|12,903
|14.8
|%
|N/M
|N/M
|937
|$
|898,282
|$
|132,396
|14.7
|%
|6,395
|Unallocated Corporate
|(17,232
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|115,164
|12.8
|%
____________
|N/M
|Not meaningful
|(1)
|The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.
| FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|57,631
|$
|61,824
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|12,289
|10,145
|Amortization of intangible assets
|612
|1,017
|Amortization of notes receivable
|23,099
|9,930
|Provision for expected credit losses
|7,283
|7,214
|Share-based compensation
|10,608
|9,753
|Deferred income taxes
|2,933
|8,889
|Other
|232
|275
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled
|(123,341
|)
|(74,890
|)
|Notes receivable, net of repayments
|(22,564
|)
|(162,003
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|5,275
|(4,445
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other
|36,268
|7,653
|Income taxes
|7,922
|(30,198
|)
|Accrued compensation
|(325,018
|)
|(310,495
|)
|Billings in excess of services provided
|(3,252
|)
|121
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(310,023
|)
|(465,210
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment and other
|(10,618
|)
|(17,803
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(10,618
|)
|(17,803
|)
|Financing activities
|Borrowings under revolving line of credit
|590,000
|235,000
|Repayments under revolving line of credit
|(500,000
|)
|(75,000
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of term loan
|300,000
|-
|Purchase and retirement of common stock
|(126,827
|)
|(182,641
|)
|Share-based compensation tax withholdings
|(5,954
|)
|(11,576
|)
|Deposits and other
|1,279
|1,916
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|258,498
|(32,301
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(4,672
|)
|5,942
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(66,815
|)
|(509,372
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|265,091
|660,493
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|198,276
|$
|151,121
FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100
Investor & Media Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
...
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