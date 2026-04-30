Parex Resources Announces Preliminary First Quarter Results
|For the three months ended
|Mar. 31,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|($000s)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Property, plant and equipment expenditures
|$
|48,282
|$
|44,951
|$
|47,575
|Exploration and evaluation expenditures
|42,761
|12,103
|37,045
|Capital expenditures
|$
|91,043
|$
|57,054
|$
|84,620
EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income adjusted for finance income and expenses, other expense, income tax expense and depletion, depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as EBITDA adjusted for non-cash impairment charges, share-based compensation expense, transaction costs and unrealized foreign exchange gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on risk management contracts and marketable securities.
The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be key measures as they demonstrate Parex's profitability before finance income and expenses, taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization and other non-cash items. A reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
|For the three months ended
| Mar. 31,
| Mar. 31,
| Dec. 31,
|($000s)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
|Net income
|$
|4,589
|$
|80,629
|$
|74,865
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA:
|Finance income
|(3,404
|)
|(1,297
|)
|(1,154
|)
|Finance expense
|6,765
|5,056
|5,076
|Other expenses
|17,357
|1,147
|11,785
|Income tax expense
|19,234
|3,078
|(40,078
|)
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|51,289
|50,419
|54,270
|EBITDA
|$
|95,830
|$
|139,032
|$
|104,764
|Non-cash impairment charges
|-
|-
|17,610
|Share-based compensation expense
|18,667
|2,092
|10,046
|Transaction costs
|610
|-
|-
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|710
|(4,919
|)
|677
|Unrealized loss (gain) on risk management contracts
|29,585
|(798
|)
|172
|Unrealized gain on marketable securities
|(12,718
|)
|-
|(4,616
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|132,684
|$
|135,407
|$
|128,653
Non-GAAP Ratios
Funds flow provided by operations per share, is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing funds flow provided by operations by the weighted average number of basic shares outstanding. Parex presents basic funds flow provided by operations per share whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted-average shares outstanding, consistent with the calculation of earnings per share. The Company considers basic funds flow provided by operations per share to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex's profitability after all cash costs relative to the weighted average number of basic shares outstanding.
Capital Management Measures
Funds flow provided by operations or FFO, is a capital management measure that includes all cash generated from operating activities and is calculated before changes in non-cash assets and liabilities. The Company considers funds flow provided by operations to be a key measure as it demonstrates Parex's profitability after all cash costs. A reconciliation from cash provided by operating activities to funds flow provided by operations is as follows:
|For the three months ended
|Mar. 31,
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|($000s)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Cash provided by operating activities
|$
|24,086
|$
|87,621
|$
|107,743
|Net change in non-cash assets and liabilities
|89,616
|34,323
|15,179
|Funds flow provided by operations
|$
|113,702
|$
|121,944
|$
|122,922
Oil & Gas Matters Advisory
The term“Boe” means a barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 barrel of oil (“bbl”). Boe's may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversation ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value. Light crude oil is crude oil with a relative density greater than 31.1 degrees API gravity, medium crude oil is crude oil with a relative density greater than 22.3 degrees API gravity and less than or equal to 31.1 degrees API gravity, and heavy crude oil is crude oil with a relative density greater than 10 degrees API gravity and less than or equal to 22.3 degrees API gravity.
Advisory on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding Parex set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words“expects,”“anticipates,”“might,”“plans,”“believes,” or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially. Many factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Parex.
In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectation on the financial results for the three-months ended March 31, 2026 including expected net income, FFO, adjusted EBITDA, and capital expenditures; the intention to proceed with the proposed debt financing in connection with the Frontera Transaction; the Company's exposure to higher commodity prices for 2026; the expected one-time costs impacting Q1 2026; and the anticipated timing of when Parex will release its Q1 quarterly financial and operating results and hold its quarterly conference call.
These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions in Canada and Colombia; an unpredictable tariff and trade environment; prolonged volatility in commodity prices; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including adoption of new environmental laws and regulations, and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced in Canada and Colombia; determinations by OPEC and other countries as to production levels; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities in Canada and Colombia; the risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities; volatility in market prices for oil; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; environmental risks; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the oil industry; changes to pipeline capacity; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure of counterparties to perform under contracts; the risk that Brent oil prices may be lower than anticipated; the risk that Parex's evaluation of its existing portfolio of development and exploration opportunities may not be consistent with its expectations; the risk that Parex may not have sufficient financial resources in the future to provide distributions to its shareholders; the risk that Parex may not be responsive to changes in commodity prices; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Parex's operations and financial results is included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website ().
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions which management believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual events will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Parex disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
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