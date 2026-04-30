Palvella Therapeutics To Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Corporate Update Conference Call On May 7, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Palvella or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: PVLA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Palvella management will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET on that same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live webcast, including slides, please click here or visit the“Events & Presentations” section of Palvella's website. To join the conference call by phone, dial 800-715-9871 (domestic) or +1 646-307-1963 (international) and provide Conference ID 9970701. Participants are encouraged to dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be archived for 90 days in the“Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website at .

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare disease biotech veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORINTM platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella's lead product candidate, QTORINTM 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORINTM rapamycin), is currently being developed for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations, cutaneous venous malformations, and clinically significant angiokeratomas. Palvella's second product candidate, QTORINTM pitavastatin, is currently being developed for the treatment of disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis. For more information, please visit or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

QTORINTM rapamycin and QTORINTM pitavastatin are for investigational use only and neither has been approved by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.

Contact Information

Investors

Wesley H. Kaupinen

Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics

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Media

Marcy Nanus

Managing Partner, Trilon Advisors LLC

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