Bitget Lists SKYAI (SKYAI) For Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of SKYAI (SKYAI) for spot trading. Trading for the SKYAI/USDT pair opens on April 30, 2026, 08:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from May 1, 2026, 08:00 (UTC).

SKYAI (SKYAI) is a blockchain-native artificial intelligence infrastructure protocol designed to bridge the gap between artificial intelligence and Web3 data. It aims to empower AI agents with real-time on-chain data to enable autonomous actions like trading and analysis across multiple blockchains. It integrates decentralized networks with machine learning through its Model Context Protocol (MCP), establishing a direct link between AI agents and on-chain data. The platform enables real-time intelligence across multiple environments such as BNB Smart Chain and Solana without relying on intermediaries, thereby providing a robust framework of tools for developers to build AI-powered decentralized applications (dApp). This architecture facilitates natural language interaction to simplify complex blockchain tasks into intuitive commands, while its decentralized marketplace simultaneously supports a sustainable data economy by enhancing network security through automated fraud detection and auditing. Ultimately, this infrastructure optimizes the blockchain ecosystem by converting raw data into actionable insights, ensuring a more efficient and accessible experience for users across the decentralized finance and gaming sectors.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget's listing highlights a different tier of assets-projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of SKYAI (SKYAI) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget's role in bridging the gap between autonomous on-chain intelligence and the practical, data-driven needs of the modern decentralized ecosystem.

For more details on SKYAI (SKYAI), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGPTM. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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