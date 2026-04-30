Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis Report 2026: $93.56 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$71.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$93.56 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
- By Drug Type: Branded Generics; Unbranded Generics By Product Type: APIs; Formulations; Capsules; Tablets; Injectables By Route Of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Topical; Other Routes By Application: Oncology; Immunology; Antidiabetic; Neurology; Anticoagulants; Cardiovascular; Respiratory; Pain; HIV Antivirals By End-User Industry: Pharmaceutical Companies; CROs; Biotech Companies; Generic Drug Manufacturers
Companies Featured
- WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. Recipharm AB Siegfried Holding AG Curia Global Inc. Piramal Pharma Solutions Laurus Labs Limited. Cambrex Corp. Alcami Corp. Inc Neuland Laboratories Limited.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment