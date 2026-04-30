Xtract One Selected To Support School Safety Across Granville County Public Schools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gateway's AI-Powered Weapons Detection Systems Help Ensure Efficient Screening of Students and Staff

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the“Company”) today announced its Xtract One Gateway (“Gateway”) system has been selected by Granville County Public Schools in Oxford, North Carolina to strengthen security while minimizing ingress delays and reducing the need for manual bag checks.

The initial deployment will take place at two of the district's high schools and support Granville County Public Schools' broader commitment to enhancing safety while maintaining a welcoming learning environment. The Gateway installation will provide a scalable foundation for the district as it continues to evaluate security enhancements across its schools, with a focus on practical, real-world screening solutions that align with how students and visitors enter buildings each day. This approach supports consistent screening practices while preserving a positive experience for everyone. The district ultimately selected Gateway for its ability to accurately and efficiently scan individuals and bags, distinguishing prohibited items from everyday items, all while preserving the natural functionality and flow of the school environment.

“We're proud to support Granville County Public Schools as they take a thoughtful, proactive approach to safety that prioritizes both protection and the day-to-day school experience,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One.“Gateway was purpose-built for environments like schools, where accurate weapons detection must be balanced with seamless, nonintrusive entry. This deployment reflects the growing momentum we are seeing across education institutions as districts continue to look for practical, respectful ways to enhance security without disrupting the overall learning experience.”

“A key part of our mission to empower students every day is to create safe campuses for them. In today's school environment, safety solutions must reflect how students and visitors actually move through our buildings,” said Dr. Stan Winborne, Superintendent of Granville County Public Schools.“People arrive with backpacks, laptops, and everyday items, and Gateway allows us to screen for potential threats without delaying entry. Xtract One stood out because Gateway helps us address real security needs in real time, all while keeping our schools welcoming and focused on learning.”

Xtract One Gateway can deliver precise, high-throughput weapons detection in environments with consistent foot traffic and a medium volume of personal belongings. Using proprietary sensors and configurable bi-directional screening, Gateway unobtrusively scans individuals, their pockets, and bags as they walk through entry points. The system accurately distinguishes everyday items such as laptops, notebooks, keys, cell phones, three-ring binders, and metal water bottles from potential threats. This level of precise detection significantly reduces the need for secondary screenings and manual bag checks. As a result, Gateway enables entry processes that can be up to four times faster than those allowed by traditional screening methods, all while maintaining a smooth, respectful experience that prioritizes safety and personal privacy.

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About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved“Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Granville County Public Schools

Granville County Public Schools offer a variety of learning opportunities for PreK-12 programs and a wide range of options, offering choice programs in character education, the arts, healthy/active living, a global focus, and project-based learning, while the two secondary schools – J.F. Webb High School, and South Granville High School – provide challenging programs in engineering, robotics, health sciences, business/entrepreneurship, JROTC, veterinary sciences and industrial trades.

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance and customer contracts, are“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“estimates”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Xtract One Inquiries: ..., /> Investor Relations: Chris Witty, Darrow Associates, ..., 646-438-9385

Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations, ..., 212-206-1645

