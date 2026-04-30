Gujarat Approves 17 New Urban Bus Routes In Three Cities To Improve Connectivity

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 30 (IANS) An expansion of urban bus services across three cities in Gujarat is expected to improve connectivity and reduce commuting costs, after 17 new routes were approved under the Chief Minister Urban Bus Service Scheme (Mukhyamantri Shehri Bus Parivahan Yojana), officials said on Thursday.

The decision, taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was approved by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The new routes will be introduced in Navsari, Vapi and Palanpur, with the aim of strengthening public transport systems and extending access to underserved and peripheral areas.

According to official details, seven new routes have been sanctioned for the Navsari Municipal Corporation area.

The introduction of these services is expected to enable residents to travel more easily and affordably across the city, improving connectivity between different localities.

In Vapi, four new routes have been approved. As an industrial hub, the city sees significant daily movement of workers and employees.

Officials said that the additional routes will provide relief to commuters and help reduce reliance on private vehicles.

Palanpur Municipality will receive six new routes, taking into account its growing urban profile and its role as the headquarters of Banaskantha district.

The expansion is expected to benefit students and residents travelling from nearby areas by providing more direct and reliable transport options.

Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi said: "The primary objective of the initiative is to make daily travel more convenient and time-efficient. Extending bus connectivity to remote areas will save both time and money for common citizens."

Authorities said that the planned expansion is likely to reduce traffic congestion in urban centres while also contributing to environmental benefits by encouraging greater use of public transport.

Under the scheme, arrangements have been made to deploy modern buses to ensure safe and efficient travel.

Officials said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to enhance urban infrastructure and support balanced development across cities and towns in the state.