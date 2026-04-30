BRO Eastern Region Chief Engineers' Meet Charts Road Map To Accelerate Strategic Infra Development

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 30 (IANS) A two-day Chief Engineers' Works Conference of all Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects in the Eastern Region was held in Guwahati, where key stakeholders deliberated on the road map for the current financial year and formulated effective strategies to achieve the targets set for infrastructure development.

Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat stated that the conference took place on April 28 and 29 under the chairmanship of Jitendra Prasad, Additional Director General Border Roads (East).

The event brought together all seven Chief Engineers of BRO projects in the Eastern Region, along with the Commandant of the Engineer Base Workshop (EBW).

“The conference focussed on outlining the road map for the ongoing financial year while devising practical and result-oriented strategies to meet established goals,” the spokesperson said.

Extensive discussions were held on improving operational efficiency, optimising the utilisation of available resources, and ensuring the timely execution of critical infrastructure projects.

Special emphasis was placed on adopting best practices aimed at enhancing execution timelines and improving overall project delivery standards. While addressing the participants, the Additional DGBR (East) highlighted the importance of accelerating the pace of ongoing works without compromising on quality.

He stressed that maintaining high standards in infrastructure development is essential not only for operational effectiveness but also for reinforcing public trust and organisational credibility.

The conference concluded with a strong commitment to achieving higher performance benchmarks and expediting the completion of strategically-significant road projects.

The deliberations are expected to provide renewed momentum to ongoing works and further strengthen BRO's role in nation-building through robust and reliable infrastructure development.

To enhance connectivity and strengthen strategic infrastructure in border areas, the Government of India established the Border Roads Organisation in 1960.

Beginning with two projects -- Tusker (now known as Project Vartak) and Beacon -- the organisation has since expanded significantly and currently operates 18 projects across 11 states, three Union Territories, and also maintains a presence in Bhutan.

Functioning under the Ministry of Defence, the BRO represents a unique blend of civilian expertise and military discipline, combining technical proficiency with operational resilience.

The organisation undertakes infrastructure development for several key ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), among others.

Through its sustained efforts, the BRO plays a vital role in supporting the nation's security forces by ensuring seamless connectivity and uninterrupted logistical support in some of the most challenging terrains.