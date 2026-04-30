Assembly Polls Vote Counting Day: ECI Introduces QR Codebased Ids For Officials, Authorised Persons At Centres

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Ahead of the counting of votes of ongoing Assembly elections on May 4, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday introduced a QR code–based Photo Identity Card module on ECINET to eliminate entry of unauthorised persons into counting centres, an official said.

Starting with the counting for the general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry and the bye-elections in seven Assembly constituencies of five states, the system will be extended to all future general and bye-elections to Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, the ECI said in a statement.

"This initiative is in continuation of the series of more than 30 measures taken by the ECI over the past one year, which included introduction of standardised QR Code based photo ID Cards for booth level officers," Deputy Director P. Pawan said in a statement.

"A three-tier security mechanism has been prescribed for verification of identity at counting centres. At the first and second tiers, photo identity cards issued by the Returning Officer will be checked manually," it added.

"At the third and innermost security cordon near the counting hall, entry would be permitted only after successful verification through QR code scanning," it said.

The new QR code-based photo identity cards will be applicable for the categories of persons authorised by the ECI to enter counting centres and halls, which include Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, counting staff, technical personnel, candidates, election agents and counting agents, among others.

"District Election Officers and Returning Officers have been directed to make all necessary arrangements for the effective implementation of this system, including deployment of trained personnel at designated checkpoints to ensure seamless and secure access control," the statement said.

"All Chief Electoral Officers, District Election Officers, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions for transparency, security and efficiency in the counting process," the statement added.

"For facilitating media coverage of the counting proceedings, a media centre will be set up near the counting halls in each counting centre for the facilitation," the statement said.

Entry of media persons will continue to be permitted based on authority letters issued by ECI, it added.