Adani Enterprises Posts 31 Pc Net Profit Growth At Rs 9,339 Crore In FY26

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 30 (IANS) Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Thursday posted 31 per cent growth in net profit (year-on-year) at Rs 9,339 crore in FY26, from Rs 7,112 crore in FY25.

Total income increased by 3 per cent to Rs 1,02,943 crore last fiscal, as EBITDA was maintained at Rs 16,464 crore.

With the close of fiscal 2026, AEL has transitioned to a core infrastructure-led model, with 80 per cent of its EBITDA coming from mature, long-term and contracted businesses, which significantly enhances earnings visibility.

"Adani Enterprises has delivered yet another year of disciplined execution, stable EBITDA and continued momentum across our core infrastructure and incubation platforms," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"What is particularly encouraging is that the majority of the EBITDA is now led by our core infrastructure incubating businesses and stable mining services, reflecting the maturity and scale of our operating portfolio. FY26 has also been a year of decisive progress in building and making ready some of the large infra-assets of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Guwahati Airport, and the Ganga Expressway," the Adani Group Chairman emphasised.

"As India's growth accelerates, we continue to focus on building and scaling globally competitive infrastructure businesses with our robust project pipeline," the billionaire industrialist said.

AEL's incubation journey has now firmly crossed milestones of initial capex-heavy and stabilisation phases, with EBITDA-mix shifting towards stability, thus positioning the company for sustained cash generation and future value unlock.

In Q4 FY26, Adani Group-led India's largest greenfield Ganga Expressway was inaugurated on April 29, after being completed in a record time of less than 3.5 years.

Adani Wind under Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) is the only Indian company to feature in the 'Bloomberg NEF Global Top 15 wind turbine manufacturers list'.

Also, domestic solar module sales surged 95 per cent to 1,459 MW during the quarter on a YoY basis.

According to the company, AdaniConnex handed over a phase-II capacity of 4.8 MW data centre at Hyderabad to the customer, taking operational capacity to more than 55 MW.