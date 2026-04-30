HM Amit Shah Arrives In Leh, To Attend Int'l Exposition Of Lord Buddha's Relics

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Leh on Thursday to attend the first ever international exposition of Lord Buddha's holy relics.

The Union Home Minister was received at the Leh airport by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport.

Senior officials of the police and civil administration were also present on Union Minister Shah's arrival.

During his two-day visit, Union Minister Shah will pay respect to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha on Buddha Purnima, which is celebrated on Friday.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a 10 TLPD (thousand litres per day) capacity dairy plant in Kargil and attend other dairy-related programmes.

In an X post on Wednesday, Union Minister Shah said it was a moment of profound good fortune for him.

"It is a moment of profound good fortune for me to be attending on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the first ever international exposition of the holy relics of Lord Buddha, commencing on May 1," he added.

"In this exposition, devotees from different parts of the world will offer veneration to the relics of Lord Buddha," the Union Minister said.

The sacred Piprahwa relics of Buddha were brought to Leh in a special Indian Air Force aircraft on Wednesday by Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche and Khenpo Thinlas Chosal of Matho Monastery.

The sacred relics were accorded a ceremonial reception on arrival, with people pouring out of their homes and gathering along the roads to pay homage.

The exposition to be held in the first two weeks of May marks the beginning of a rare and significant spiritual occasion in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Before Union Minister Shah's arrival in Ladakh, L-G Saxena announced five more districts for the Union Territory.

The L-G also posted Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police so that the new administrative units start functioning immediately.