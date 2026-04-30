Laureate Education Reports Financial Results For The First Quarter Of 2026
| New and Total Enrollments by segment
|New Enrollments
|Total Enrollments
|Change
|Change
|YTD 1Q 2026
|YTD 1Q 2025
|Total
| Timing
Adj. (1)
|As of 03/31/2026
|As of 03/31/2025
|Total
| Timing
Adj. (1)
|Mexico
|45,300
|44,200
|2
|%
|4
|%
|259,900
|250,200
|4
|%
|4
|%
|Peru
|57,400
|49,800
|15
|%
|13
|%
|247,800
|226,800
|9
|%
|8
|%
|Laureate
|102,700
|94,000
|9
|%
|9
|%
|507,700
|477,000
|6
|%
|6
|%
(1) Includes enrollments through completion of the intake cycles that ended in April 2026 and April 2025
| Consolidated Statements of Operations
|For the three months ended March 31,
|IN MILLIONS (except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Revenues
|$
|272.6
|$
|236.2
|$
|36.4
|Costs and expenses:
|Direct costs
|289.0
|238.4
|50.6
|General and administrative expenses
|11.1
|11.0
|0.1
|Operating loss
|(27.5
|)
|(13.2
|)
|(14.3
|)
|Interest income
|1.9
|1.5
|0.4
|Interest expense
|(3.1
|)
|(2.4
|)
|(0.7
|)
|Other income, net
|0.4
|-
|0.4
|Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net
|1.0
|(3.2
|)
|4.2
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(27.3
|)
|(17.3
|)
|(10.0
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|5.7
|(2.5
|)
|8.2
|Loss from continuing operations
|(21.6
|)
|(19.8
|)
|(1.8
|)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|0.2
|(0.2
|)
|Net loss
|(21.6
|)
|(19.6
|)
|(2.0
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|0.1
|(0.1
|)
|Net loss attributable to Laureate Education, Inc.
|$
|(21.6
|)
|$
|(19.5
|)
|$
|(2.1
|)
|Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|142.3
|147.6
|(5.3
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
| Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by segment
IN MILLIONS
|% Change
|$ Variance Components
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Reported
| Constant
Currency (1)
|Total
| Constant
Currency
|FX
|Revenues
|Mexico
|$
|210.6
|$
|189.3
|11
|%
|(4
|)%
|$
|21.3
|$
|(8.3
|)
|$
|29.6
|Peru
|62.0
|46.9
|32
|%
|21
|%
|15.1
|9.9
|5.2
|Corporate & Eliminations
|-
|0.1
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|-
|Total Revenues
|$
|272.6
|$
|236.2
|15
|%
|1
|%
|$
|36.4
|$
|1.6
|$
|34.8
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Mexico
|$
|41.5
|$
|53.0
|(22
|)%
|(33
|)%
|$
|(11.5
|)
|$
|(17.4
|)
|$
|5.9
|Peru
|(34.9
|)
|(38.8
|)
|10
|%
|18
|%
|3.9
|7.1
|(3.2
|)
|Corporate & Eliminations
|(8.9
|)
|(8.8
|)
|(1
|)%
|(1
|)%
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|-
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(2.3
|)
|$
|5.4
|(143
|)%
|(193
|)%
|$
|(7.7
|)
|$
|(10.4
|)
|$
|2.7
(1)Constant Currency results exclude the period-over-period impact from currency fluctuations. Constant Currency is calculated using the change from prior-period average foreign exchange rates to current-period average foreign exchange rates, as applied to local-currency operating results for the current period. The“Constant Currency” percentage changes are calculated by dividing the Constant Currency amounts by the 2025 Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA amounts.
| Consolidated Balance Sheets
|IN MILLIONS
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Change
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|157.4
|$
|146.7
|$
|10.7
|Receivables (current), net
|55.5
|134.7
|(79.2
|)
|Other current assets
|57.8
|36.9
|20.9
|Property and equipment, net
|633.5
|628.6
|4.9
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|453.8
|335.6
|118.2
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|800.3
|803.5
|(3.2
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|74.6
|72.2
|2.4
|Other long-term assets
|46.7
|46.4
|0.3
|Current and long-term assets held for sale
|1.7
|1.7
|-
|Total assets
|$
|2,281.1
|$
|2,206.4
|$
|74.7
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|211.2
|$
|242.4
|$
|(31.2
|)
|Deferred revenue and student deposits
|130.4
|80.2
|50.2
|Total operating leases, including current portion
|506.9
|387.8
|119.1
|Total long-term debt, including current portion
|215.8
|127.7
|88.1
|Other liabilities
|167.5
|179.6
|(12.1
|)
|Total liabilities
|1,231.7
|1,017.6
|214.1
|Redeemable equity
|1.4
|1.4
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,048.1
|1,187.4
|(139.3
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,281.1
|$
|2,206.4
|$
|74.7
| Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the three months ended March 31,
|IN MILLIONS
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(21.6
|)
|$
|(19.6
|)
|$
|(2.0
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|22.6
|16.1
|6.5
|Gain on lease terminations and disposals of subsidiaries and property and equipment, net
|(0.1
|)
|(0.3
|)
|0.2
|Deferred income taxes
|(2.6
|)
|4.9
|(7.5
|)
|Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
|(1.5
|)
|2.9
|(4.4
|)
|Income tax receivable/payable, net
|(31.9
|)
|(20.9
|)
|(11.0
|)
|Working capital, excluding tax accounts
|74.6
|56.0
|18.6
|Other non-cash adjustments
|22.5
|18.7
|3.8
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|61.9
|57.8
|4.1
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(8.3
|)
|(4.6
|)
|(3.7
|)
|Receipts from sales of property and equipment
|-
|0.1
|(0.1
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(8.3
|)
|(4.6
|)
|(3.7
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Increase in long-term debt, net
|71.5
|7.5
|64.0
|Payments to repurchase common stock and excise tax payments
|(108.2
|)
|(39.5
|)
|(68.7
|)
|Financing other, net
|(4.6
|)
|(2.7
|)
|(1.9
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(41.3
|)
|(34.6
|)
|(6.7
|)
|Effects of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash
|(1.4
|)
|0.9
|(2.3
|)
|Change in cash included in current assets held for sale
|-
|(0.4
|)
|0.4
|Net change in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash
|10.9
|19.1
|(8.2
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period
|152.1
|97.9
|54.2
|Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period
|$
|163.0
|$
|116.9
|$
|46.1
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1 of 2)
| The following table reconciles Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|For the three months ended March 31,
|IN MILLIONS
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Net loss
|$
|(21.6
|)
|$
|(19.6
|)
|$
|(2.0
|)
|Plus:
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|(0.2
|)
|0.2
|Loss from continuing operations
|(21.6
|)
|(19.8
|)
|(1.8
|)
|Plus:
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(5.7
|)
|2.5
|(8.2
|)
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(27.3
|)
|(17.3
|)
|(10.0
|)
|Plus:
|Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss, net
|(1.0
|)
|3.2
|(4.2
|)
|Other income, net
|(0.4
|)
|-
|(0.4
|)
|Interest expense
|3.1
|2.4
|0.7
|Interest income
|(1.9
|)
|(1.5
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Operating loss
|(27.5
|)
|(13.2
|)
|(14.3
|)
|Plus:
|Depreciation and amortization
|22.6
|16.1
|6.5
|EBITDA
|(4.9
|)
|2.9
|(7.8
|)
|Plus:
|Share-based compensation expense(1)
|2.6
|2.5
|0.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(2.3
|)
|$
|5.4
|$
|(7.7
|)
(1) Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense pursuant to the provisions of ASC Topic 718, "Stock Compensation."
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (2 of 2)
| The following table reconciles Net loss to Adjusted net loss and Adjusted EPS:
|For the three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|IN MILLIONS, except per share amounts
|(per share) (1)
|(per share) (1)
|Net loss
|$
|(21.6
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(19.6
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|Plus:
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|-
|(0.2
|)
|-
|Loss from continuing operations
|(21.6
|)
|(0.15
|)
|(19.8
|)
|(0.13
|)
|Plus:
|Discrete tax items(2)
|(1.3
|)
|(0.01
|)
|1.9
|0.01
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss, net
|(1.0
|)
|(0.01
|)
|3.2
|0.02
|Loss on impairment of assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(23.9
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(14.7
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|142.3
|147.6
(1) Per share amounts on a dilutive basis. Earnings per share is calculated based on income available to common shareholders, which excludes income attributable to noncontrolling interests.
(2) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, Laureate determined that the interest related to certain legacy tax liabilities, which is recorded as a component of income tax (benefit) expense and totaled $(1.3) million and $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, should be excluded from Adjusted net loss and treated as a discrete tax item as this provides a more useful indicator of Laureate's earnings from core operations. The reduction of interest during the three months ended March 31, 2026 related to a court ruling that reduced a statutory interest rate. For comparability and to conform the prior year to the current presentation, Laureate has revised the 2025 amount for discrete tax items by $1.9 million to adjust for the interest related to these legacy tax liabilities that was recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Investor Relations Contact:
...
Media Contacts:
Laureate Education
Adam Smith
...
U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724
Source: Laureate Education, Inc.
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