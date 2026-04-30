Ealixir Launches Beta Of Reputrust, An AI-Powered Digital Identity Platform, Granting Early Access To Our Select Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing a New Way to Measure and Understand Online Reputation, Powered by ReputScore - Ealixir's Proprietary AI-Driven Reputation Metric

MIAMI, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the“Company”), a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management, today announced the beta launch of RepuTrust, its AI-powered digital identity platform. Beginning today, select users will receive early access to the RepuTrust platform, powered by an AI-driven engine that searches, analyzes, and scores online content.

RepuTrust builds on the development of ReputScore, originally introduced as a standalone application designed to analyze the global digital footprint of individuals and generate a score of 1 to 100. We have since evolved ReputScore into a proprietary reputation metric that now serves as a core component of the RepuTrust platform which uses advanced data analysis and AI-driven sentiment evaluation. RepuTrust enables users to understand how they are perceived online and provides a more informed approach to manage their digital identity. This includes identifying reputation risk signals, narrative inconsistencies, negative sentiment clusters, and emerging reputation threats.

The vision behind RepuTrust is to make online reputation as measurable and understood in a similar fashion to financial creditworthiness. RepuTrust aims to establish ReputScore as the standardized benchmark for digital identity in the same manner that credit scores provide a measure of financial trust. As artificial intelligence increasingly shapes how individuals and organizations are perceived online, we expect RepuTrust to bring greater visibility and control to a dimension of professional life that has until now been largely unquantified.

“Reputation is one of the most important currencies in today's digital world,” said Eleonora Ramondetti, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir.“As AI evolves and shapes the way individuals and organizations are perceived online, we aim to create a more structured and intelligent way to understand and measure digital identity. With RepuTrust, our goal is to establish a benchmark for reputation, one that brings greater transparency and consistency to how people understand their own digital presence.”

Ms. Ramondetti added, "The beta launch marks an important milestone, not only for RepuTrust but for how we think about reputation. We are moving beyond service-based solutions into a scalable, technology-driven platform built to operate at a global scale. RepuTrust is designed to expand our recurring revenue model while introducing a more dynamic, product-driven approach to monetization, including ongoing engagement, real-time insights, and premium services around digital reputation management.”

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) is a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ealixir helps individuals, executives, professional organizations, and SMBs take control of how they are represented across the information ecosystem that shapes public perception in the age of AI.

Ealixir offers an integrated suite of solutions spanning the full lifecycle of digital reputation management, including content removal, compliance database remediation, narrative development, crisis management, editorial publishing, monitoring and reporting. The Company's proprietary process enables the lawful removal and correction of harmful online content across search results, news archives, compliance databases, and social platforms. Ealixir is expanding its technology capabilities to deliver more scalable, data-driven solutions for managing digital identity in an increasingly AI-influenced information environment.

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Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements generally include words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These statements are based on various assumptions, identified or not, and on the current expectations of the Company's management. They are not predictions of actual performance. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to sustain growth or achieve profitability, potential expenses surpassing revenues, and potential legal and regulatory costs associated with expanding its services in various geopolitical locations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is impossible to predict how they may affect the Company. If changes occur, the Company's business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



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Ealixir Inc.

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Phil Carlson

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