Die Attach Equipment Market Size To Hit USD 3.48 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025E
|USD 1.91 Billion
|Market Size by 2035
|USD 3.48 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.54% From 2026 to 2035
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
|. By Type (Flip Chip Bonder, Die Bonder)
. By Technique (Epoxy, Soft Solder, Sintering, Eutectic, Others)
. By Application (RF and MEMS, Optoelectronics, Logic, Memory, CMOS image sensors, LED and Others)
. By End Use (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial Electronics, Automotive Electronics and Others)
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Key Segmentation Analysis:
By Technique
Die attach equipment segment dominated the market with a share of 60.50% in 2025 owing to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and reliability across electronics and semiconductor applications. Sintering is the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 6.85% driven by packaging demand for high-reliability and high-performance of power devices globally.
By Type
Die Bonder continues to dominate the Die Attach Equipment market holding a share of 44.50% in 2025 and is also expected to be the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period due to its high adoption in semiconductor packaging and automotive electronics globally.
By Application
Logic applications dominate the market holding a share of 25.30% in 2025 and also represents the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of of 71.13% during the forecast period due to the high volume of semiconductor chips used in computing, AI, and high-performance devices.
By End Use
Consumer electronics remain the dominant end-use segment holding a share of 39.80% in 2025 due to widespread use in smartphones, tablets, and home electronics. The automotive electronics is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 10.46%, driven by the surge in electric vehicles globally.
Regional Insights:
The Asia-Pacific Die Attach Equipment market leads globally holding a share of 45.5% in 2025 and is also expected to be the fastest growing in the region at a CAGR of 6.74%, driven by a strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, increasing electronics production, and accelerating automotive, consumer electronics, and MEMS demand in the region.
The North America Die Attach Equipment market is experiencing robust growth, supported by increasing demand in aerospace, automotive electronics, robotics, and advanced manufacturing sectors.
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Recent Developments:
- In Oct 2025, BE Semiconductor Industries highlighted its strong position in die-attach and advanced packaging equipment, benefiting from rising demand for AI-driven semiconductor chips. In Dec 2025, ASMPT secured additional orders for 15 Chip-to-Substrate (C2S) Thermo-Compression Bonding tools from a major OSAT partner supporting next-generation AI computing chips.
Exclusive Sections of the Die Attach Equipment Market Report (The USPs):
- EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGY & PRECISION METRICS – helps you evaluate die attach technologies, placement accuracy, throughput, automation levels, and compatibility with various die sizes and materials. BONDING PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY ANALYSIS – helps you understand alignment accuracy, bonding strength, thermal stability, cycle time, and equipment reliability across applications. PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY & YIELD OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you assess batch yield, equipment utilization, scrap rates, energy consumption, and labor efficiency in manufacturing operations. OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY & PROCESS ADAPTABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you analyze the ability to handle multiple die types, rapid changeovers, and adaptability to evolving semiconductor requirements. SUPPLY CHAIN & COMPONENT AVAILABILITY METRICS – helps you identify procurement lead times, sourcing of critical components, supplier diversity, and dependency risks in the value chain. MAINTENANCE & DOWNTIME MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate maintenance frequency, spare parts availability, and downtime impact on overall production efficiency.
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