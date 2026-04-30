New Theo Report Shows 470,000 Christian Families Reshaping Faith Formation At Home

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Theo, the leading faith-based family app, today released The 2026 State of Christian Family Tech Report. The report combines new in-app data from over 470,000 onboarded Christian and Catholic families with public research from Pew Research Center, the Barna Group, the National Home Education Research Institute, and Common Sense Media.

Key findings: Catholic families are now Theo's largest and fastest-growing major segment, with Catholic share of new family sign-ups growing from 46 percent to 63 percent over the past six months. Theo families completed more than 5.1 million Bible stories, gospels, devotionals, and meditations in the past six months. More than 35 percent of new families commit to a daily faith practice during onboarding.

The top-performing branded series globally is the Spanish Bible-stories collection Cuentos Biblicos, ahead of English Christian series including The Light of the World, Young David, and King of Kings.

Quote from Francisco Cornejo, founder and CEO of Theo: Christian parents are not trying to take technology away from their kids. They are trying to find technology that is worth giving them. Our data shows what public research has long suggested: families want daily faith formation that reflects what they actually believe. The report is available at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">familify/2026-report.

About Theo: Theo is the leading faith-based family app, helping Christian parents nurture their children's spiritual formation through hundreds of interactive Bible stories, prayer routines, family devotionals, and Catholic-specific content. Theo serves Christian and Catholic families across the United States and Latin America in both English and Spanish. Theo is available on iOS and Android.

Theo is made by Familify, a family-faith technology company founded by CEO Francisco Cornejo and based in Weston, Florida. Learn more at .

Media Contact: Theo Press Office,..., .