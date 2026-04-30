Groupe MTY Foundation Raises More Than Double Last Year's Amount

MONTREAL, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MTY Food Group's foundation has donated more than $375,000 to charitable causes in its second year of operations.

The Foundation's flagship event remains the golf tournament at Le Blainvillier Golf Club in September 2025, which welcomed 288 players and approximately 50 sponsors, raising $170,000 for the Breakfast Club of Canada.

The MTY Foundation has also contributed to several other organizations, including the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation, the Breast Cancer Foundation, the Olo Foundation, the Sainte-Justine Hospital Foundation, the Pediatric Research Foundation, among others. These contributions reflect its ongoing commitment to providing individuals in need with the means to lead healthier and more resilient lives.

In addition, during the holiday season, MTY employees came together to donate 150 gifts to Operation Santa Claus, bringing magic to underprivileged or abandoned children by giving them a gift on Christmas morning.

"The MTY Foundation's initiatives and contributions would not be possible without the collaboration of our suppliers, partners and our teams across the MTY Group. Individual MTY Group brands, with the support of their teams, also led several initiatives that raised significant funds throughout 2025,” said Éric Lefebvre, President and CEO of MTY Group.

Canadian MTY Group brands raised more than $399,000 and contributed over $62,000 to various food banks, bringing the total amount of donations collected by the Foundation and the MTY Group to more than $836,000.

“The MTY Foundation would like to thank everyone who contributed in 2025. In the current economic climate, organizations need our support more than ever, and we hope to increase our donations this year,” said Renée St-Onge, Chief Financial Officer of MTY Group and member of the MTY Foundation's Board of Directors.

About the MTY Foundation

Over the past two years, the MTY Foundation has supported communities in need by providing essential resources to help them thrive. The Foundation is committed to social responsibility and aims to make a positive impact across a range of causes. Through its values and dedication, it seeks to empower individuals to lead healthier and more resilient lives.

“Nourish. Empower. Commit.” are the guiding pillars of the MTY Foundation.

Contacts

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