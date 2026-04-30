Lantronix Debuts NDAA-Compliant Open‐Q 8550CS Μsom For Next‐Generation Autonomous Drones At XPONENTIAL 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lantronix will also showcase its Edge AI Drone Reference Platform designed to accelerate autonomous and defense drone development

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX), a global provider of Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions that power NDAA-compliant unmanned systems, critical infrastructure and resilient enterprise networks, today announced that it will debut its Open-QTM 8550CS micro SOM (μSOM) as well as showcase its new Drone Reference Platform in the Qualcomm® booth and the Unusual Machines booth at XPONENTIAL, being held May 11–14, 2026, at Huntington Place in Detroit.

Lantronix Open-Q 8550CS μSOM – Compact Size & Low Power

Its compact size and low power draw, in addition to its support for AI models and multimodal capabilities, position the Open-Q 8550CS μSOM as the ideal choice for drone integration. Powered by the Qualcomm® DragonwingTM QCS8550, Lantronix's Open-Q 8550CS μSOM delivers premium performance while meeting the advanced AI/ML requirements of extreme edge computing.

Lantronix Open-Q 8550CS Edge AI μSOM Highlights:



On-device AI Engine with Qualcomm HexagonTM Tensor Processor

Compact design ideal for drones

Optimal SWaP design for increased efficiency

Advanced AI/ML for extreme edge computing Scalable design for high-production



Lantronix Drone Reference Platform

Powered by Qualcomm® DragonwingTM QCS8550-based Open-QTM 8550CS μSOM, Lantronix's Drone Reference Platform delivers advanced on-device AI capabilities optimized for autonomous and defense applications, supporting rapid development within emerging drone dominance initiatives.

Designed to accelerate next-generation drone development, Lantronix's Drone Reference Platform enables OEMs to move from concept to flight-ready prototype in weeks rather than months. The platform integrates edge compute, sensing and flight control into a single, NDAA- and TAA-compliant solution. Aimed at the growing drone market and targeting Drone Dominance Program customers for quick turnkey solutions, Lantronix's Drone Reference Platform is now available for shipment.

Lantronix Drone Reference Platform Highlights:



Qualcomm® DragonwingTM QCS8550-based Open-QTM 8550 series μSOM

Ubuntu and Yocto Linux development environments

FLIR Integration with 640R and other supported cameras

Pre-validated and flight-control integrations with H7

Complete reference design and documentation

Ultra-compact form factor optimized for airborne AI workloads NDAA- and TAA-compliant architecture



Live Demonstration

Lantronix will host a live demonstration of its Drone Reference Platform during a guided booth tour at XPONENTIAL, showcasing new AI features on the EO/IR camera to showcase object detection and tracking capabilities.



Date: May 12th

Location: Unusual Machines Booth #20013 Details: Live flight system demonstration highlighting AI-driven autonomy, sensor fusion and rapid deployment workflows



Unusual Machines Collaboration Showcase

The Drone Reference Platform will also be featured at the Unusual Machines booth, Number 20013. Integrated into Unusual Machines' H7 Flight Controller, the Drone Reference Platform demonstrates seamless interoperability between compute, control and flight systems.

“The XPONENTIAL showcase underscores our expansion in autonomous systems, drones and defense,” said Saleel Awsare, CEO of Lantronix.“Lantronix is focused on equipping commercial and defense customers with secure, scalable platforms that significantly reduce time to market.”

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT and commercial and defense unmanned systems, including drones, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security and a competitive edge in today's AI-driven world. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements concerning growth opportunities in defense, autonomous systems, and commercial drome markets, and Lantronix's positioning to capitalize on these opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers' and vendors' supply chains due to changes in U.S. or foreign government trade policies, including recently increased or future tariffs, a pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on Aug. 29, 2025, including in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

©2026 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

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