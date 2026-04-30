Mrna Therapeutics CDMO Market Analysis Report 2026: $8.25+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$5.31 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1. Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
4.1.2. Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.3. Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.4. Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.5. Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1. Rising Demand for Outsourced mRNA Development and Manufacturing
4.2.2. Increasing Focus on Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Formulation Technologies
4.2.3. Expansion of Viral Vaccine and Cancer Immunotherapy Pipelines
4.2.4. Enhanced Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance Measures
4.2.5. Growing Adoption of Analytical and Bioanalytical Laboratory Services
5. mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1. Pharmaceutical Companies
5.2. Biotechnology Companies
5.3. Academic Institutions
5.4. Research Organizations
5.5. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
6. mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Segmentation
9.1. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Segmentation by Type of Service, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Development Services, Manufacturing Services, Laboratory Services
9.2. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Infectious Diseases, Metabolic and Genetic Diseases, Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases
9.3. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Viral Vaccines, Protein Replacement Therapies, Cancer Immunotherapies
9.4. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutions, Research Organizations
9.5. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Sub-Segmentation of Development Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Process Development, Analytical Method Development, Formulation Development, Regulatory Support
9.6. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Sub-Segmentation of Manufacturing Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Plasmid DNA Manufacturing, mRNA Synthesis, Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Formulation, Fill-Finish Services
9.7. Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market, Sub-Segmentation of Laboratory Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Quality Control Testing, Stability Testing, Bioanalytical Testing, Preclinical Testing
Companies Featured
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Danaher Corporation Merck KGaA FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Evonik Industries AG AGC Biologics GmbH Eurofins Scientific SA Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd. Wuxi Biologics Recipharm AB EMERGENT BioSolutions Inc. Genscript Biotech Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Corden Pharma Corp. TriLink BioTechnologies LLC Biocina Pty Ltd. Aldevron LLC Synbio Technologies LLC etherna manufacturing Bio-Synthesis Inc. Biomay AG.
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mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market
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