Mrna Therapeutics CDMO Market Analysis Report 2026: $8.25+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The mRNA therapeutics CDMO market is experiencing significant growth, with its size projected to increase from $4.74 billion in 2025 to $5.31 billion by 2026, representing a CAGR of 12%. This expansion is driven by limited specialized mRNA CDMO services, reliance on in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing, frequent outbreaks of infectious diseases, early-stage analytical testing adoption, and expanded academic and research collaborations.

The market is further projected to grow to $8.26 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.7%, spurred by increased investment in mRNA therapeutics pipelines, technological advancements in plasmid DNA and mRNA synthesis, a surge in cancer immunotherapy and protein replacement therapies, along with a heightened demand for fill-finish services. The expansion of partnerships between biotech companies and CDMOs is also influential. Key trends include rising outsourcing demands for mRNA development and manufacturing, growing focus on lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation technologies, expansion of vaccine and cancer immunotherapy pipelines, enhanced regulatory compliance, and a rise in analytical and bioanalytical services.

The mRNA therapeutics CDMO market's growth is further fueled by the burden of chronic and infectious diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, asthma, and illnesses from viruses and bacteria, especially as global populations age. mRNA therapeutics CDMOs facilitate addressing these conditions through comprehensive services, expediting the delivery of personalized mRNA therapies. The WHO reported 8.2 million new tuberculosis cases in 2023, highlighting the mounting global infectious disease burden, which in turn propels the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market forward.

Leading companies are innovating, such as developing in situ nanomedicine vaccines for more precise mRNA-based vaccine effectiveness and targeting. Notably, Esphera SynBio Inc. launched a project in January 2025 to enhance LNP/mRNA vaccines, supported by the CQDM Quantum Leap program, aiming to induce the in vivo production of nanomedicines for targeted immune responses.

In September 2024, Agilent Technologies acquired BIOVECTRA for $0.925 billion, aiming to enhance its CDMO capabilities in high-growth modalities, including mRNA therapeutics. BIOVECTRA specializes in advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing and mRNA therapeutics.

The major players across the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, and others. North America led the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The scope also encompasses various regions such as Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

Tariffs have impacted the market by raising costs for imported raw materials essential for mRNA synthesis and LNP formulation, notably affecting plasmid DNA manufacturing and fill-finish services in Asia-Pacific. However, this also prompts enhanced domestic production and innovation in manufacturing efficiencies.

Overall, the market consists of revenues from services like supply chain management, quality assurance auditing, clinical trial preparation, and more, along with related goods sales. With increasing demand and innovation, the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market presents considerable opportunities for stakeholders.

Key Attributes:

