Ress Life Investments A/S, Decisions Of Annual General Meeting 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ress Life Investments A/SNybrogade 12DK-1203 Copenhagen KDenmarkVR nr. 33593163

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 30 April 2026

Corporate Announcement 17/2026

Ress Life Investments A/S announces the events of the annual general meeting held on 30 April 2026.

At the annual general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on Thursday, 30 April 2026, the following decisions were taken:



The Annual Report for the period 1 January - 31 December 2025 was approved – cf item 1 of the agenda. After announcement of the Annual Report on 7 April, an error was found in the performance attribution table on page 12 of the Annual Report where a line had accidently been deleted. The error does not affect the information for 2025 and does not affect the totals for any year. The Annual Report has been updated to correct the error, and a new annual report is therefore attached to this notice.



Appropriation of the year's result was approved - cf item 2 of the agenda.



Søren Andersen, Jeppe Buskov and Gitte Aggerholm were re-elected to the Board of Directors - cf item 3 of the agenda.



The Remuneration Report was approved - cf item 4 of the agenda.



The remuneration for the Board of Directors for the financial year 2026 was approved - cf item 5 of the agenda.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor – cf item 6 of the agenda.

Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association by not allowing Longevity Strategy Fund A/S acting alone or in concert with other shareholders, to vote for more than 1/3 minus one vote of all votes on shares (excluding treasury shares) of the Company was approved - cf. item 7 of the agenda.



Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Finserve Nordic AB.

Contact person:

Johan Jonson

...

Tel + 46 70 612 02 14

Attachments



Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 2026 AGM RLI Annual Report 2025