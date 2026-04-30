MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 30 April 2026 at 2:05 p.m. EET

Sanoma increases its presence in Spain by acquiring Vicens Vives

Sanoma has acquired Vicens Vives, one of the major learning content providers in Spain. With the acquisition, Sanoma strengthens its leading position in Spain, one of the largest K12 learning services markets in Europe with approx. 7 million K12 students. Net sales of Vicens Vives amounted to EUR 29 million in 2025. The enterprise value of the acquired business is EUR 40 million, which represents an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.8x.

“I am very pleased to announce the acquisition of Vicens Vives, a highly respected K12 learning content provider in Spain. The acquisition is in line with our strategy to grow our K12 learning business in our current operating countries and to build on our existing scalable foundation,” says Rob Kolkman, President and CEO of Sanoma.“We have a well-established market-leading position in Spain, where we continue to see great potential supported by the new funding cycle of the ongoing curriculum in 2026–2027 and the increasing demand for personalised learning,” he continues.

The acquisition supports Sanoma Learning's financial targets of mid single-digit net sales and high single-digit adjusted operating profit growth in 2026–2030 (measured annually using a 3-year CAGR).

About Vicens Vives

Vicens Vives was established in Catalonia in the 1960s and has grown to a well-recognised K12 learning content provider in Spain. Vicens Vives' product offering complements Sanoma Learning's current printed and digital offering across the Spanish K12 learning market under the local subsidiary Santillana.

Vicens Vives has approx. 250 employees who will join Sanoma Learning with the acquisition.

Transaction details

The agreed enterprise value of the acquired business is EUR 40 million (incl. net debt), representing an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.8x. Sanoma has financed the acquisition from a new bilateral short-term loan facility.

The transaction will become effective as of 30 April 2026.

Additional information

Investors: Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Media: Johnny Anderson, Communications Director, Sanoma Learning, tel. +47 932 40 192

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Across Europe, we support teachers and students with best-in-class learning content and solutions to help all students reach their potential. We combine pedagogical expertise with quality content and innovative educational technologies to help shape the future of K12 education.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

We have a clear organic growth pathway in K12 education and aim to accelerate growth through value-creating M&A. Across our business, we are responsibly harnessing the opportunities of AI, always emphasising human oversight. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive 'brainprint' on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2025, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our adjusted operating profit margin was 14.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.