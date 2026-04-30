Option Care Health Announces Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026
| March 31, 2026
| December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|177,321
|$
|232,624
|Accounts receivable, net
|516,436
|473,566
|Inventories
|415,686
|471,149
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|85,664
|87,629
|Total current assets
|1,195,107
|1,264,968
|NONCURRENT ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
|139,939
|139,236
|Intangible assets, net
|21,063
|21,897
|Referral sources, net
|278,845
|287,281
|Goodwill
|1,606,743
|1,606,743
|Other noncurrent assets
|138,403
|135,644
|Total noncurrent assets
|2,184,993
|2,190,801
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|3,380,100
|$
|3,455,769
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|545,016
|$
|639,829
|Other current liabilities
|184,729
|189,519
|Total current liabilities
|729,745
|829,348
|NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion
|1,153,040
|1,154,052
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|146,246
|145,976
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|1,299,286
|1,300,028
|Total liabilities
|2,029,031
|2,129,376
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|1,351,069
|1,326,393
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|3,380,100
|$
|3,455,769
Schedule 2
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|NET REVENUE
|$
|1,350,654
|$
|1,332,972
|COST OF REVENUE
|1,088,640
|1,069,920
|GROSS PROFIT
|262,014
|263,052
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|169,955
|162,808
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration costs
|4,607
|5,310
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|14,907
|15,746
|Total operating expenses
|189,469
|183,864
|OPERATING INCOME
|72,545
|79,188
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|Interest expense, net
|(13,304
|)
|(13,231
|)
|Other, net
|1,762
|(2,401
|)
|Total other (expense) income
|(11,542
|)
|(15,632
|)
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|61,003
|63,556
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|15,660
|16,814
|NET INCOME
|$
|45,343
|$
|46,742
|Earnings per share, basic
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.28
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.28
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|156,653
|165,460
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|158,209
|166,804
Schedule 3
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|45,343
|$
|46,742
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|15,655
|16,373
|Other adjustments
|16,625
|17,642
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(42,870
|)
|(56,788
|)
|Inventories
|55,463
|21,790
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,233
|28,444
|Accounts payable
|(93,246
|)
|(88,101
|)
|Accrued compensation and employee benefits
|(20,982
|)
|(14,458
|)
|Other
|10,669
|21,142
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(12,110
|)
|(7,214
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(9,046
|)
|(9,371
|)
|Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|(117,322
|)
|Other investing activities
|(274
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(9,320
|)
|(126,693
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of company stock and related excise taxes
|(17,539
|)
|(100,222
|)
|Other financing activities
|(16,334
|)
|(7,064
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(33,873
|)
|(107,286
|)
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(55,303
|)
|(241,193
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|232,624
|412,565
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD
|$
|177,321
|$
|171,372
Schedule 4
OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|45,343
|$
|46,742
|Interest expense, net
|13,304
|13,231
|Income tax expense
|15,660
|16,814
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|15,655
|16,373
|EBITDA
|89,962
|93,160
|EBITDA adjustments
|Stock-based incentive compensation expense
|10,199
|8,801
|Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1)
|4,609
|9,806
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|104,770
|$
|111,767
|Net income
|$
|45,343
|$
|46,742
|Intangible asset amortization expense
|9,270
|9,097
|Stock-based incentive compensation expense
|10,199
|8,801
|Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other (1)
|4,609
|9,806
|Total pre-tax adjustments
|24,078
|27,704
|Tax adjustments (2)
|(6,188
|)
|(7,342
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|63,233
|$
|67,104
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.28
|Adjusted earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|158,209
|166,804
(1) Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other includes $4,607 and $5,310 of operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(2) Tax adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 includes the estimated income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments based on the effective tax rate.
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