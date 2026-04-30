Digital Rights Management Market Analysis Report 2026: $15.75 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$7.94 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.95 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Drm Solutions Rising Demand for Content Protection Technologies Growing Integration of Drm With Streaming Platforms Expansion of Subscription-Based Content Models Enhanced Focus on Anti-Piracy Enforcement
Companies Featured
- Apple Inc. Alphabet Inc. Microsoft Corporation Sony Corporation International Business Machine Corporation Oracle Corporation OpenText Corporation Intralinks Holdings Inc. Kudelski Group Irdeto B.V. BuyDRM Inc. EditionGuard LLC Fasoo Inc. Intertrust Technologies Corporation NextLabs Inc. Conax AS Adobe Systems Incorporated Verimatrix Inc. Seclore Technology Vitrium Systems Inc. FileOpen Systems Inc. Digify Inc. EZDRM Inc. Locklizard Limited Verance Corporation MediaSilo Inc. Friend MTS Ltd.
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Digital Rights Management Market
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