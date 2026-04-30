Deoxycholic Acid Obesity Drugs Market Analysis Report 2026: $970 Mn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$0.57 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$0.97 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Increasing Adoption of Non-Surgical Fat Reduction Procedures Rising Demand for Injectable Aesthetic Treatments Growing Development of Combination Lipolytic Therapies Expansion of Clinic-Based Body Contouring Services Enhanced Focus on Patient-Specific Aesthetic Outcomes
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- Drug Type: ATX-101; Experimental formulations; Combination therapies; Oral products Formulation: Injectable; Topical Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies Application: Fat reduction and management End-User: Aesthetic clinics to home administration
Subsegments:
- ATX-101: Standard and high-purity forms; Combination therapies Experimental Formulations: Clinical trial and customized formulations Combination Therapies: Lipolytic agents and enzyme therapy Oral Products: Capsules, tablets, liquid formulations
Key Companies:
- AbbVie Inc Cipla Ltd Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.
Companies Featured
- AbbVie Inc. Cipla Ltd. Glenmark Life Sciences Limited Curia Global Inc. Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Actylis ICE Pharma Cayman Chemical Company Nacalai Tesque Inc. Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Conscientia Industrial Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP Jeevan Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Anhui Chem-Bright Bioengineering Co. Ltd. GlpBio Technology LLC Legere Pharmaceuticals Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. BOC Sciences Guangzhou Green Cross Pharmaceutical Prodotti Chimici e Alimentari S.P.A
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Deoxycholic Acid Obesity Drugs Market
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