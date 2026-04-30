Lebanon President Condemns 'Continuing Israeli Violations' Of Truce

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday decried what he described as Israel's continued violations of the ceasefire, calling for international pressure on Israel to stop strikes on civilians and paramedics.

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Aoun slammed the "continuing Israeli violations" in south Lebanon, saying they were occurring "despite the ceasefire, as do demolitions of homes and places of worship, while the number of killed and wounded rises day after day".

"Pressure must be exerted on Israel to ensure it respects international laws and conventions and ceases targeting civilians, paramedics, civil defence, and humanitarian health and relief organisations," he added in a statement, as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah nears the two-week mark.

