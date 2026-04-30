Seasonal Vaccines Are Available Free Of Charge At All Health Centers: PHCC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vulnerable group to disease risks have been encouraged to participate in Qatar's immunization programs as the World Immunization week observed annually during the last week of April, is an important occasion to raise awareness about the value of vaccines in preventing infectious diseases and protecting people of all age groups.

The 2026 theme,“For Every Generation, Vaccines Work”, highlights the vital role of immunization in improving quality of life and reducing the spread of epidemics, in line with Qatar's health efforts to build a healthy and sustainable society.

Executive Director of Preventive Health at Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Dr. Hamad Al Mudahka emphasized that immunization is one of the greatest public health achievements of the modern era, as it directly contributes to reducing the spread of infectious diseases and limiting their serious complications.

Immunization programs cover all age groups, beginning from birth and the vulnerable group include children from birth to 5 years old, older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases.Executive Director of Preventive Health at Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Dr. Hamad Al Mudahka

These groups are prioritized for vaccination due to weaker immunity or a higher likelihood of serious complications.

Annual seasonal influenza vaccination is also recommended for everyone aged 6 months and above, especially those at higher risk.

The Director noted that immunization also strengthens community immunity and helps prevent outbreaks, especially in densely populated environments.

He added that health authorities are keen to intensify awareness campaigns during this occasion to correct misconceptions and encourage individuals to adhere to vaccination schedules, as vaccines are a safe and effective means of protecting public health.

Free vaccines at health centers

PHCC provides all routine and seasonal vaccines free of charge in Qatar, including travel vaccines as well as Hajj and Umrah vaccinations, as part of its commitment to ensuring equal access to healthcare services for all members of the community.

This initiative forms part of a national strategy aimed at increasing vaccination coverage, reducing the spread of infectious diseases, and promoting prevention as the first choice in healthcare.

How to get vaccinated

Health Protection Manager at PHCC, Dr. Khalid Elawad, stated that vaccination services can be accessed easily bookedappointment by calling 107or by visiting any PHCC health center.

Advance booking is recommended to help organize services and avoid overcrowding. Individuals can also receive the necessary medical advice before vaccination, especially in cases requiring health assessment.

Health Protection Manager at PHCC, Dr. Khalid Elawad

Vaccination services are available through 31 PHCC health centers across the country, ensuring easy access for all residents.

These centers provide a safe environment equipped with the latest medical standards and qualified healthcare professionals delivering high-quality services.

The Ministry of Public Health also provides all routine vaccines free of charge for all community members.

Vaccine safety and effectiveness

Vaccines undergo rigorous scientific review before approval and are safe and effective in preventing disease. They do not weaken the immune system; rather, they strengthen it and stimulate it to fight infections.

While the effectiveness of some vaccines, such as the influenza vaccine, may vary from season to season, they remain an effective way to reduce disease severity and complications.

More than one vaccine may also be given during the same visit without conflict, helping individuals adhere more easily to the national immunization schedule.

Eliminating diseases

Vaccines have helped reduce the spread of many serious diseases, such as measles and polio, and have even contributed to eliminating some of them in many countries.This reflects the importance of adhering to routine immunizations, especially for children, to ensure healthy growth and maintain a society free from epidemic diseases.

Dr. Elawad added that despite the significant progress in immunization programs, some challenges remain, most notably the spread of misinformation and vaccine hesitancy. Therefore, health authorities continue their efforts to provide reliable information and strengthen public confidence in vaccines through awareness campaigns and educational programs in schools and communities.