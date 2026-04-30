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24 People Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leak In West India

24 People Hospitalised After Chlorine Gas Leak In West India


2026-04-30 07:08:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Twenty-four people, including two firefighters, suffering from breathlessness, were taken to the hospital after a chlorine gas leak in the Kondhwa area, western India.

Local authorities stated that the leak originated from an abandoned tank containing chlorine at a defunct water purification plant.

They added that those affected were taken to the hospital for treatment after inhaling the gas.

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Gulf Times

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