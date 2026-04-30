New Wave Of Former Idps Receives House Keys In Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO) (Update)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Families arriving in the village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend as part of the latest resettlement wave were formally handed the keys to their new homes, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The newly relocated residents were welcomed upon arrival and received detailed briefings from the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) on the risks posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.

The key handover ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons and other relevant bodies.

At this stage, a total of 135 people, including 32 families, have been resettled in Khojavend. These families had previously been living in temporary accommodations across the country, including hostels, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative facilities.

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The new group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Khojavend village, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

Prior to that, the IDPs temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, the return of 32 families (135 people) to Khojavend has been secured.