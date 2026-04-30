MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vortex Metals Completes High-Resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey at Illapel Copper Project in Chile

April 30, 2026 6:30 AM EDT | Source: Vortex Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTCQB: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a high-resolution airborne geophysical survey over its Illapel Copper Project, located approximately 20 km northeast of Illapel in the Coquimbo Region of north-central Chile, a prolific copper belt.

The helicopter-borne survey was completed by New-Sense Geophysics Limited ("NSG"), a globally recognized provider of airborne geophysical services with extensive experience across the Andes. The program incorporated magnetic, radiometric, and Very Low Frequency (VLF) methods and represents a key milestone in advancing the Company's exploration strategy at Illapel. The Company expects to receive final report from New-Sense Geophysics in coming weeks.

Survey Specifications:

Survey Area: 180 km2 Traverse Line Spacing: 100 metres Traverse Line Direction: North 90°/270° East Control Line Spacing: 1,000 metres Control Line Direction: North 0°/180° East Mean Terrain Clearance: ~60 metres nominal

The survey was designed to generate high-resolution datasets to map lithology, alteration zones, and structural controls associated with copper mineralization. These data will support and validate existing geological interpretations, refine targeting of Manto-type stratabound deposits, identify structural corridors for follow-up exploration and would help generate high potential drill targets.

"Vortex is pleased to have successfully completed the geophysics survey and looks forward to receiving the final report, which will provide insights into the lithology, alteration and structure of the Illapel Project," said Vikas Ranjan, President and Director. "Interpretation and integration of this important dataset should strengthen our geological understanding and would facilitate generation of drill-ready targets for near-term follow up."

The Illapel Project is situated within Chile's Coastal Metallogenic Belt, a highly prospective geological corridor known to host numerous copper deposits, including Manto-type and iron oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) systems. The Company believes that integrating modern geophysical techniques with its existing geological framework will enhance exploration efficiency and accelerate the advancement toward drilling and potential resource discovery.

Strategic Outlook

Completion of the airborne survey marks a significant step forward in Vortex Metals' systematic exploration approach. The Company is now focused on data processing, interpretation, and target generation, with the objective of prioritizing high-potential zones for near-term drilling.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is a copper-gold focused exploration and development company with a diversified portfolio of exploration projects in Chile and Mexico. Vortex holds an option to acquire up to 80% interest in the brownfield Illapel Copper Project in Chile and through its Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., it owns 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company emphasizes responsible exploration, community engagement, and environmental stewardship to meet the rising global demand for copper sustainably.

For further information regarding this press release contact:

Vikas Ranjan,

President and Director

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including permitting approvals, any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at . The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company cautions that mineralization on, or production from, neighbouring properties is no guarantee of the existence of similar mineralization or a guarantee of future production from the Illapel Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Vortex Metals Inc.