Homeland Reports First Tranche Of Geochemical Results From The Winter Drill Program At The Coyote Basin Uranium Project

April 30, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Homeland Uranium Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Homeland Uranium Corp. ( TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U ) (" Homeland " or the " Company ") reports the first tranche of geochemical assay results from its recently completed Phase II exploration drilling program at the 100%-owned Coyote Basin Uranium Project (the "Project") (Figure 1).

Geochemical assay results have been received for eight of the thirty-three drillholes (not including one lost hole) completed during the Phase II program: CB-RC-0025, CB-RC-0026, CB-RC-0027, CB-RC-0028, CB-RC-0029, CB-RC-0030, CB-RC-0031, and CB-RC-0032 (see Table 1 below). All eight holes are located in the northern portion of the Southern Drill Area (Figure 2). All analyzed samples from each drill hole returned uranium concentrations of less than or equal to 30 parts per million ("ppm") U. Samples were collected from drill cuttings obtained from within the zones of elevated radioactivity identified through downhole spectral gamma ray probing. These geochemical results are lower than initially anticipated based on radiometric response. Geochemical results from the remaining twenty-four holes have yet to be received, including those from all holes drilled in the Central Drill Area.

Despite the lower-than-expected uranium concentrations, downhole probe data continues to demonstrate a laterally continuous horizon of elevated and locally anomalous radioactivity within the previously reported near-surface interval. This radiometric continuity, observed across multiple drill fences, suggests that the anomalous horizon remains laterally extensive and warrants further investigation.

As part of its ongoing evaluation, the Company will undertake a review of the sample results and select samples will be submitted to a second independent laboratory to confirm the reported uranium concentrations.

The Company is also evaluating the potential for uranium mineralization to occur in a manner that may not be accurately represented by the current drill hole spacing, including the possibility of localized variability in uranium distribution. Future exploration programs will consider this possibility in the design of follow-up drilling and sampling strategies. As part of the re-evaluation, Homeland will consider the merits of follow-up drilling to test deeper mineralized horizons situated below the currently drill defined horizon of anomalous radioactivity. These deeper horizons were identified in outcrop during both the Phase I program and historical exploration programs that remain underexplored. Homeland's Phase II program was unable to test these deeper horizons as originally planned due to unexpected limitations of the drill contractor's drill equipment and personnel. The radioactive horizons encountered during the Phase II program remain underexplored and only sporadically drill tested over a projected strike length of 10 km north of the Central Drill Area and are also believed to extend 7 km south and west of the Northern Drill Area where they have never been drill-tested.

These targets represent an opportunity to further assess the broader mineralization potential of the Project.

During this evaluation period, as Homeland is well capitalized, exploration efforts will shift to the nearby Cross Bones Property, where a recently purchased historical dataset has significantly advanced this project in terms of knowledge, saved significant future exploration costs and time, and is in the process of helping to refine future drill targeting. The Cross Bones Project contains the historical Cross Bones Uranium Deposit (formerly known as the Skull Creek Deposit).

Further updates on the winter drill program at Coyote Basin will be provided as additional analytical results are received and interpreted.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All drillholes are radiometrically logged using a calibrated QL40 SGR Spectral Gamma Ray downhole probe, which collects continuous spectral gamma measurements along the length of the drillhole. Gamma values are collected and reported as Counts Per Second. The probe response is calibrated using coefficients derived from the probe's most recent factory calibration and through comparison of probe responses to geochemical assay data from previously sampled intervals.

Spectral gamma tools measure natural radioactivity, and in situations where the uranium decay series is in equilibrium, such gamma readings can be converted into equivalent concentrations of uranium (known as "eU3O8"), thorium, and potassium. However, if the uranium decay series is not in equilibrium, conversion of spectral gamma into equivalent concentrations of uranium may not be accurate, a phenomenon known as uranium disequilibrium. Uranium disequilibrium has been documented to occur at the nearby former producing Maybelle Uranium Mine, located approximately 29 km (18 miles) northeast of the Coyote Basin Project (see Global Uranium & Enrichment's news release dated July 29, 2025 that can be found at ).

As a first step in determining the accuracy of QL40 SGR Spectral Gamma Ray downhole probe and determining whether uranium disequilibrium may occur at Coyote Basin, Homeland's geological team used a portable hand-held XRF (SciAps X-555 REE Analyzer) to test drill cuttings for the presence of uranium. Enough discrepancies have occurred when comparing the results of the Spectral Gamma Ray downhole probe and the XRF that additional geochemical and assay sampling will be required before uranium grades can be accurately determined.

Homeland collected samples from 5 ft long intervals of the drill holes for geochemical analysis which were sent to SGS Laboratories in Lakefield, Ontario, in secure containment for preparation, processing and multi-element analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (Na2O2; ICP-OES). Samples were chosen for analysis based on downhole probing radiometric equivalent grades above 0.005 % eU3O8. SGS Lab is certified ISO 17043: General requirements for proficiency testing. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by HLU and the SGS in accordance with each's respective quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures. Geochemical assay data are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by HLU prior to disclosure.

All depths and intervals reported are drilled depths and downhole lengths, unless otherwise stated. True thicknesses have not yet been determined.

Table 1: Coyote Basin Drillhole Locations