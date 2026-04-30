Coyote Copper Mines Inc. Is Advancing Not Only Its New Zone But Also Focusing On Historical Areas Of Its 58 Square Kilometer Arizona Copper Project
|Sample
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation_m
|Width_m
|Cu_percent
|Ag_ppm
|Mo_ppm
|1939401
|503536
|3688756
|1527
|1.2
|0.09
|0.1
|9
|1939402
|503538
|3688756
|1527
|1.5
|0.16
|0.1
|17
|1939403
|503541
|3688755
|1527
|1.1
|0.32
|0.1
|14
|1939404
|503450
|3688662
|1500
|
|19.28
|52.3
|23
|1939405
|503450
|3688661
|1500
|
|13.96
|20.5
|20
|1939406
|503450
|3688660
|1500
|
|22.41
|69.3
|31
|1939407
|503437
|3688624
|1515
|
|10.01
|10.6
|9
|1939408
|504612
|3687893
|1478
|2.1
|0.87
|1
|2
|1939409
|504612
|3687896
|1477
|1.3
|0.9
|0.9
|2
|1939410
|504601
|3687930
|1473
|1.2
|0.66
|1.8
|2
|
|
|
|
|Min
|0.09
|0.1
|2
|
|
|
|
|Max
|22.41
|69.3
|31
|
|
|
|
|Avg
|6.87
|15.7
|13
Gibson outcrop photo of sample 1939431, 1.6m, with geochemical sample results in chart.
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New Property Map with all Zones shown.
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Santa Ana AreaSee Page 84 of Coyote Copper's NI 43-101 Technical report dated November 23, 2025
A copy can be found at
Michael Feinstein and CEO, Dan Weir, at the Santa Ana adit, 2022.
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A total of 30 samples were cut across 41m of outcrop in Santa Ana Canyon and into the Santa Ana tunnel. Primary hypogene mineralization is observed in association with strong, potassic alteration, and this is expressed as a stock-work of type-A and type-B veins with a surface exposure of 120 x 40 m x 20m (L x W x D). Copper values ranged from 0.0881% to 1.379% with an average value of 0.3564% Cu. Molybdenum values ranged from 0.0006% to 0.1233% with an average value of 0.00851 Mo. Silver values ranged from below detection to 2.2 g/t with an average value of 0.75 g/t Ag.
|Sample
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation_m
|Width_m
|Cu_percent
|Ag_ppm
|Mo_ppm
|1939411
|508998
|3688954
|1532
|1.1
|0.27
|1.2
|60
|1939412
|508998
|3688953
|1532
|1.25
|0.21
|0.6
|12
|1939413
|509006
|3688951
|1533
|1
|0.28
|0.1
|32
|1939414
|509006
|3688950
|1532
|1
|0.31
|0.7
|26
|1939415
|509008
|3688950
|1532
|1.1
|0.37
|0.4
|14
|1939416
|509010
|3688949
|1532
|1.1
|0.35
|0.1
|57
|1939417
|509012
|3688948
|1532
|1.2
|0.27
|0.1
|78
|1939418
|509010
|3688950
|1532
|1
|0.45
|0.7
|8
|1939419
|509008
|3688952
|1532
|1.1
|1.38
|1
|13
|1939420
|509014
|3688954
|1533
|1.7
|0.3
|0.5
|11
|1939422
|509020
|3688957
|1533
|0.8
|0.65
|2
|168
|1939423
|509020
|3688957
|1533
|1.1
|0.42
|1.1
|16
|1939424
|509021
|3688956
|1532
|1.3
|0.42
|0.5
|14
|1939425
|509023
|3688957
|1532
|1.5
|0.55
|0.6
|44
|1939426
|509023
|3688958
|1532
|1.5
|0.54
|0.6
|34
|1939427
|509023
|3688959
|1531
|0.9
|0.38
|0.7
|1233
|1939428
|509016
|3688956
|1532
|1
|0.45
|0.5
|38
|1939429
|509006
|3688953
|1533
|1.5
|0.27
|2.2
|186
|1939430
|508989
|3688963
|1531
|1.5
|0.23
|1.7
|42
|1939431
|508989
|3688964
|1531
|1.6
|0.24
|0.9
|39
|1939432
|508986
|3688966
|1529
|1.2
|0.26
|0.5
|6
|1939433
|508985
|3688968
|1529
|1.2
|0.26
|0.5
|7
|1939434
|508985
|3688969
|1529
|1.5
|0.18
|0.9
|22
|1939435
|508984
|3688971
|1528
|1
|0.42
|1.9
|27
|1939436
|508982
|3688972
|1528
|1
|0.15
|0.4
|9
|1939437
|508982
|3688974
|1528
|1
|0.24
|1.2
|145
|1939438
|508980
|3688978
|1528
|2.7
|0.3
|0.7
|9
|1939439
|508979
|3688981
|1527
|3.1
|0.21
|0.6
|15
|1939440
|508952
|3689079
|1508
|3
|0.09
|0.3
|22
|1939442
|508951
|3689104
|1502
|1.1
|0.29
|0.6
|174
|
|
|
|
|Min
|0.09
|0.1
|6
|
|
|
|
|Max
|1.38
|2.2
|1233
|
|
|
|
|Avg
|0.36
|0.8
|85
Sampling completed during the August 2025 site visit was overseen by Michael Feinstein, QP, and carried out in an un-biased, representative nature. All samples were collected under Mineoro protocols and QA/QC procedures, securely stored, and maintained through submission to American Assayers Lab, an ISO-9001 certified facility. Samples undergo preparation (dry, crush, pulverize), four-acid digestion, and ICP-MS analysis for 51 elements. Samples returning more than 10,000 ppm copper were re-assay by ore grade methods.
Over-limit samples were re-analyzed by OG62 methods which involves a 4-acid digestion and analysis using ore-grade calibrations. All samples were collected under Mineoro protocols and QA/QC procedures, securely stored, and maintained through submission to American Assayers Lab, an ISO-9001 certified facility. Quality Control samples were inserted every 20 samples (5%). All certified reference standards were supplied by Analytical Solutions Ltd., of Toronto, Ontario. Certified reference standards returned values within 1% of certified values for Cu, Mo, and Ag; the results are deemed to be valid. American Assay Laboratories is independent of the issuer.
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Historic copper production as of December 31, 2020.
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Source: from Briggs, 2021 Table 1, unmined copper reserves, and unmined copper resources in Arizona's Copper Triangle (N/A - no data reported)
Historic production and resources from the Capstone's Pinto Valley property, just north of CCMM's projects.
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Source: modified from U.S. Bureau of Mines data, and Briggs, D.F, 2022. Geology and History of the Globe-Miami Region, Gila and Pinal Counties, Arizona; Arizona Geological Survey, CR-22-B, Table 18, Page 152
Since 1974, the Pinto Valley project has produced 4.7 billion pounds of copper and nearly 22.5 million pounds of molybdenum (Table 18). At its current rate of production, proven and probable ore reserves as of December 31, 2020 (407 million tons, averaging 0.31% copper and 0.007% molybdenum) will sustain operations until 2039 (Capstone Mining Corporation, 2021).
Dan Weir, CEO, commented, "CCMM's projects have multiple zones with similar geology found throughout the Copper Triangle. We are targeting to have the same or larger resources and similar or larger grades than Pinto Valley and/or other mines in the area."
Please note, the potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Michael N. Feinstein, PhD, CPG, is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. Michael is independent of the Issuer.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
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Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to them and on assumptions they believe to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to receipt of final listing approval from the Exchange, together with the factors referenced in this news release and Filing Statement, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Filing Statement under the caption "Risk Factors". Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.
For more information, please contact:
Dan Weir
CEO, Coyote Copper Mines Inc.
...
Tel: +1-416-720-0754
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Source: Coyote Copper Mines Inc.
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