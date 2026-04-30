Coyote Copper Mines Inc. Is Advancing Not Only Its New Zone But Also Focusing On Historical Areas Of Its 58 Square Kilometer Arizona Copper Project

April 30, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Coyote Copper Mines Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Coyote Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: CCMM) (the "Corporation")

In CCMM'S press release dated April 16, 2026 it was announced that CCMM had begun work on its newly discovered sulphide copper zone. The Company also wants to emphasize the historical work and zones, which will be a big part of its exploration programs going forward, including drilling.

Using modern exploration techniques like Drone Magnetic Surveys, MT and 3D IP geophysics surveys as well as having geologists on the ground reassessing and mapping the older historical areas will help the company optimize its drilling program.

Dan Weir, CEO, commented, "We are very excited about the new zone we are exploring, but we don't want to discount the current and potential value of the some of the other areas within the 58 km 2 of our Arizona project."

40 Samples were collected and analyzed as part of the August 2025 site visit. The sampling was focused on the Gibson Structural Corridor (GSC) and the Santa Ana Stock (SAS). Sampling was completed by the Michael Feinstein and Mineoro staff. Samples are marked with spray paint, measured, described, and coordinates recorded from a Garmin handheld GPS. Sampling method utilizes a 2-man team with hammer and chisel, in which, a breaker and catcher work together to collect a volumetrically representative continuous chip sample across the marked interval. Samples are collected in 8 mil poly bags and sealed with zip-tie and numbered tag immediately after collection. Sample sites are labeled and photographed; a hand-sample is retained for reference inventory.

Gibson Structural Corridor

10 samples were taken across the Gibson Structural Corridor (GSC) in August 2025. Bedrock sampling was located in areas of observed copper oxide mineralization and across structural zones. Historic sorting piles in the West Gibson area were sampled to characterize the historic mineralization.

A total of 10 samples were collected. Copper values ranged from 0.091% to 22.41% with an average value of 6.688% Cu. Silver values ranged from below detection to 69.3 g/t with an average value of 15.6 g/t Ag.

The 4 samples from the West Gibson zone show very high copper grades ranging from 10 to 22%. These were select grab samples, collected from historic ore piles, to characterize the mineralization. Qtz+chalcopyrite veining, massive Chalcopyrite and associated hematite are observed in relation to a set of thin, mineralized porphyrytic dike sets which is parallel to the primary Gibson mine structure. The Silver content of 10.6 to 69.3 ppm is notable.

Sample Easting Northing Elevation_m Width_m Cu_percent Ag_ppm Mo_ppm 1939401 503536 3688756 1527 1.2 0.09 0.1 9 1939402 503538 3688756 1527 1.5 0.16 0.1 17 1939403 503541 3688755 1527 1.1 0.32 0.1 14 1939404 503450 3688662 1500

19.28 52.3 23 1939405 503450 3688661 1500

13.96 20.5 20 1939406 503450 3688660 1500

22.41 69.3 31 1939407 503437 3688624 1515

10.01 10.6 9 1939408 504612 3687893 1478 2.1 0.87 1 2 1939409 504612 3687896 1477 1.3 0.9 0.9 2 1939410 504601 3687930 1473 1.2 0.66 1.8 2







Min 0.09 0.1 2







Max 22.41 69.3 31







Avg 6.87 15.7 13







Gibson outcrop photo of sample 1939431, 1.6m, with geochemical sample results in chart.

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New Property Map with all Zones shown.

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Santa Ana Area







Michael Feinstein and CEO, Dan Weir, at the Santa Ana adit, 2022.

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A total of 30 samples were cut across 41m of outcrop in Santa Ana Canyon and into the Santa Ana tunnel. Primary hypogene mineralization is observed in association with strong, potassic alteration, and this is expressed as a stock-work of type-A and type-B veins with a surface exposure of 120 x 40 m x 20m (L x W x D). Copper values ranged from 0.0881% to 1.379% with an average value of 0.3564% Cu. Molybdenum values ranged from 0.0006% to 0.1233% with an average value of 0.00851 Mo. Silver values ranged from below detection to 2.2 g/t with an average value of 0.75 g/t Ag.

Sample Easting Northing Elevation_m Width_m Cu_percent Ag_ppm Mo_ppm 1939411 508998 3688954 1532 1.1 0.27 1.2 60 1939412 508998 3688953 1532 1.25 0.21 0.6 12 1939413 509006 3688951 1533 1 0.28 0.1 32 1939414 509006 3688950 1532 1 0.31 0.7 26 1939415 509008 3688950 1532 1.1 0.37 0.4 14 1939416 509010 3688949 1532 1.1 0.35 0.1 57 1939417 509012 3688948 1532 1.2 0.27 0.1 78 1939418 509010 3688950 1532 1 0.45 0.7 8 1939419 509008 3688952 1532 1.1 1.38 1 13 1939420 509014 3688954 1533 1.7 0.3 0.5 11 1939422 509020 3688957 1533 0.8 0.65 2 168 1939423 509020 3688957 1533 1.1 0.42 1.1 16 1939424 509021 3688956 1532 1.3 0.42 0.5 14 1939425 509023 3688957 1532 1.5 0.55 0.6 44 1939426 509023 3688958 1532 1.5 0.54 0.6 34 1939427 509023 3688959 1531 0.9 0.38 0.7 1233 1939428 509016 3688956 1532 1 0.45 0.5 38 1939429 509006 3688953 1533 1.5 0.27 2.2 186 1939430 508989 3688963 1531 1.5 0.23 1.7 42 1939431 508989 3688964 1531 1.6 0.24 0.9 39 1939432 508986 3688966 1529 1.2 0.26 0.5 6 1939433 508985 3688968 1529 1.2 0.26 0.5 7 1939434 508985 3688969 1529 1.5 0.18 0.9 22 1939435 508984 3688971 1528 1 0.42 1.9 27 1939436 508982 3688972 1528 1 0.15 0.4 9 1939437 508982 3688974 1528 1 0.24 1.2 145 1939438 508980 3688978 1528 2.7 0.3 0.7 9 1939439 508979 3688981 1527 3.1 0.21 0.6 15 1939440 508952 3689079 1508 3 0.09 0.3 22 1939442 508951 3689104 1502 1.1 0.29 0.6 174







Min 0.09 0.1 6







Max 1.38 2.2 1233







Avg 0.36 0.8 85

Sampling completed during the August 2025 site visit was overseen by Michael Feinstein, QP, and carried out in an un-biased, representative nature. All samples were collected under Mineoro protocols and QA/QC procedures, securely stored, and maintained through submission to American Assayers Lab, an ISO-9001 certified facility. Samples undergo preparation (dry, crush, pulverize), four-acid digestion, and ICP-MS analysis for 51 elements. Samples returning more than 10,000 ppm copper were re-assay by ore grade methods.

Over-limit samples were re-analyzed by OG62 methods which involves a 4-acid digestion and analysis using ore-grade calibrations. All samples were collected under Mineoro protocols and QA/QC procedures, securely stored, and maintained through submission to American Assayers Lab, an ISO-9001 certified facility. Quality Control samples were inserted every 20 samples (5%). All certified reference standards were supplied by Analytical Solutions Ltd., of Toronto, Ontario. Certified reference standards returned values within 1% of certified values for Cu, Mo, and Ag; the results are deemed to be valid. American Assay Laboratories is independent of the issuer.







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Historic copper production as of December 31, 2020.

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Source: from Briggs, 2021 Table 1, unmined copper reserves, and unmined copper resources in Arizona's Copper Triangle (N/A - no data reported)







Historic production and resources from the Capstone's Pinto Valley property, just north of CCMM's projects.

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Source: modified from U.S. Bureau of Mines data, and Briggs, D.F, 2022. Geology and History of the Globe-Miami Region, Gila and Pinal Counties, Arizona; Arizona Geological Survey, CR-22-B, Table 18, Page 152

Since 1974, the Pinto Valley project has produced 4.7 billion pounds of copper and nearly 22.5 million pounds of molybdenum (Table 18). At its current rate of production, proven and probable ore reserves as of December 31, 2020 (407 million tons, averaging 0.31% copper and 0.007% molybdenum) will sustain operations until 2039 (Capstone Mining Corporation, 2021).

Dan Weir, CEO, commented, "CCMM's projects have multiple zones with similar geology found throughout the Copper Triangle. We are targeting to have the same or larger resources and similar or larger grades than Pinto Valley and/or other mines in the area."

Please note, the potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Michael N. Feinstein, PhD, CPG, is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. Michael is independent of the Issuer.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding the commencement of trading of the Resulting Issuer Shares, the business plans and expectations of the Corporation and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Corporation including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to them and on assumptions they believe to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to receipt of final listing approval from the Exchange, together with the factors referenced in this news release and Filing Statement, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Filing Statement under the caption "Risk Factors". Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Weir

CEO, Coyote Copper Mines Inc.

...

Tel: +1-416-720-0754







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Source: Coyote Copper Mines Inc.