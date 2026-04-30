MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CanPR Reports Financial Results for Q3 2026

April 30, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: CanPR Technology Inc.

Year-over-year revenue decline of 84 percent for the three months ended February 28, 2026 Year-to-date gross profit increase of 15 percent compared to nine months ended February 28, 2025 Building opportunities within Canada to help reskill newcomers with the current job market availability CanPR AI Agent Trek has crossed the user base to 45,000+ users

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) (" CanPR " or the " Company "), a leading Canadian technology-enabled immigration service provider, today announced its consolidated financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2026 (" Q3 2026 ").

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF CANPR FOR Q3 2026 (All dollar amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated):

Revenue of $1,018,443, an 84 per cent decrease year over year caused by federal government policies on immigration (three months ended February 28, 2025 (" Q3 2025 ") = $1,902,826). Gross profit of $539,835 - a 54 per cent decrease year over year (Q3 2025 = $1,179,980). Net Loss for Q3 2026 of $534,015 compared to a Net Loss of $84,927 in Q3 2025, an increase of $449,088 in Net Loss year-over-over. Gross profit of $3,111,788 for nine-months ended February 28, 2026 (" YTD 2026 ") - a 15 per cent increase year over year (nine months ended February 28, 2025 (" YTD 2025 ") = $2,714,370). Three months ended Net Loss reflects $563,368 drop in profitability compared to Q3 2026. Net Profit for YTD 2026 of $215,454 compared to a Net Loss of $2,165,7111 in YTD 2025.

Akshat Soni, Co-Founder and CEO of CanPR, "Q3 2026 was a transitional quarter for CanPR as we experienced a temporary decline in revenues while taking deliberate steps to restructure the business and strengthen our cost base. During the quarter, we focused on improving operational efficiency, optimizing our expense structure, and positioning the Company for more sustainable, long-term growth. As we move forward, our priority remains on disciplined execution, enhancing margins, and building the right board and management team to support the next phase of the Company's evolution."

BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS OF CANPR FOR Q3 2026:

Trek - CanPR's Generative AI Agent:

Trek continues to demonstrate strong user engagement and remains a core pillar of CanPR's platform, now supporting over 45,000+ users and facilitating more than 300,000+ sessions to date. During Q3 2026, the Company focused on optimizing Trek's performance, improving response accuracy, and streamlining infrastructure to enhance scalability while managing costs. As part of its next phase, CanPR is advancing the development of a voice-enabled AI agent, enabling more natural, real-time interactions and further strengthening Trek's role as a comprehensive digital companion for newcomers navigating immigration and employment pathways.

SmartCV:

SmartCV remains a key component of CanPR's employment ecosystem, with continued enhancements made during the quarter to improve user experience and platform efficiency. In Q3 2026, the Company prioritized refining its core offerings, including resume building, interview preparation, and targeted upskilling programs, while aligning resources toward higher-impact initiatives. The platform's French language program continues to gain traction, supporting users in improving their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) competitiveness, alongside ongoing efforts to expand partnerships with employers and educational institutions.

The full financial statements for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2026 and corresponding Management Discussion & Analysis are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

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About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. Currently, the platform has over 2,500,000 app installs. For more information on CanPR, visit .

For more information contact:

CANPR Technology Ltd.

Akshat Soni

CEO and Director

647-692-3846

...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (together "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions.

Specific forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding Trek's expansion beyond immigration assistance to include AI-driven job support services; plans to help users identify employment opportunities, prepare for interviews, and connect directly with employers; expectations regarding the continued growth and doubling of the Trek user base; statements about SmartCV's evolution and its ability to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity; the Company's vision of combining immigration technology with employment integration; expectations about creating a complete, end-to-end experience for newcomers; and statements regarding empowering newcomers with supported pathways to long-term success in Canada.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. These statements are based on certain assumptions, including but not limited to: the continued stability and predictability of Canadian immigration policies and programs; maintenance of current or increased immigration levels by the Canadian government; continued market adoption of digital and AI-powered immigration services; the Company's ability to successfully develop and deploy new platform features and services; availability of sufficient capital and resources for platform development and expansion; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and general economic conditions remaining favorable for newcomers seeking employment in Canada.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company.

Among key factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include, without limitation: changes to Canadian immigration policies, programs or requirements, including Express Entry and other pathways; reduction in immigration levels or processing delays; increased competition from other immigration service providers or AI-powered platforms; technology and cybersecurity risks, including data breaches, system failures, or AI model errors; regulatory risks related to data privacy and protection, particularly regarding the use of AI and handling of sensitive personal information; the Company's ability to scale its technology infrastructure to support user growth; dependence on key personnel, including technical and management teams; risks related to the integration of employment services with immigration services; changes in newcomer settlement patterns, preferences, or economic integration challenges; general economic conditions and labor market dynamics in Canada; availability of financing for continued operations and growth; potential liability for immigration advice or employment matching services; changes in regulatory requirements for immigration consultants or employment services; and currency fluctuation risks related to international operations. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors affecting the Company, please refer to the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2026, filed on SEDAR+ at .

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.







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Source: CanPR Technology Inc.