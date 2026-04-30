21 Personnel, Including CORAS, To Secure Vande Bharat Trains In J & K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Apart from the multi-layered security setup along the 327-kilometre Jammu-Katra-Srinagar-Baramulla railway line, 21 security personnel, including RPF commandos, will guard the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express service launched by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday, an official said.

Vaishnaw on Thursday flagged off the 20-coach train, which is expected to cut travel time between Jammu and Srinagar to five hours, here in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters, Pankaj Gangwar, principal chief security commissioner, Indian Railway Protection Force Service, said,“Today is the start of this service from Jammu. Its regular service will begin from May 2.”

He said a comprehensive security grid has been put in place to protect the railway line as well as the Vande Bharat train.

“For initial security, we have deployed a 'one plus twenty' guard system. An inspector will lead the team, which also includes eight Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos who will ensure security along the route,” Gangwar said, adding that they are fully equipped with advanced weapons.

The official said the railways will also operate a pilot vehicle ahead of the train for security purposes.“It will move in advance in the morning and address any shortcomings along the route,” he said.

Read Also Vaishnaw Flags Off Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat, Services From May 2 Jammu–Srinagar Vande Bharat Flag-Off Today

Furthermore, guard posts have been established at every 2 kilometres, manned by quick reaction teams consisting of Government Railway Police and civil police personnel.

“On receiving any information, they will immediately secure the affected area,” he said.

On tunnel security, he explained that a tunnel control system is put in place, which is jointly managed by the engineering teams and the Government Railway Police.

“Sensors have been installed to detect any unusual activity - whether fire or intrusion - and they immediately trigger alarms. Both ends of the tunnels are guarded,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Escape tunnels have been provided so that, in case of any emergency, stranded passengers can be evacuated safely.

“You will see that there is complete and robust security throughout the route. Moreover, the affection and support of the people of Kashmir itself serve as a strong assurance for the safety of this service,” Gangwar said.

RPF commandos, popularly known as CORAS (commandos for railway safety), were deployed last year for security of Vande Bharat trains operating on the Katra-Srinagar rail link between the Kashmir Valley and Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The 327-kilometre railway line, constructed at a cost of around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels spanning 119 kilometres and consists of 943 bridges, the official said.

The project provides all-weather seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and boost socio-economic integration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 6 last year, flagged off the first Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar, marking the first rail link between the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region.