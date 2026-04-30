Gulf Air Joins CAPA Airline Leader Summit In Berlin

Dhaka: Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, participated in the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – Airlines in Transition 2026, held in Berlin, Germany. The airline was represented at the event by Chief People Officer (CPO) Mohamed Mazen Matar.

Matar joined a panel discussion titled "Attracting Top Talent to Aviation's Transformation Challenge," which addressed one of the aviation sector's most pressing strategic priorities - the ability to attract, develop, and retain skilled talent to drive complex organizational transformation.

"Right now, aviation is at a turning point," Matar said. "The airlines that will lead in the years ahead aren't just focused on upgrading their fleets or adding new routes. They are making real investments in their people."

He added that Gulf Air is committed to creating an environment where top industry talent chooses to join, grow their careers, and make a meaningful difference. "This goes beyond HR. It is a core part of our business strategy," he said.

The CAPA Airline Leader Summit is widely recognized as one of the most influential gatherings on the global aviation calendar. The annual event brings together C-suite executives, policymakers, and global industry leaders to address the key challenges and opportunities shaping the industry's trajectory.

Gulf Air's participation at the Berlin summit underlines the Bahraini carrier's broader ambition to contribute to the international dialogue on the future of aviation, particularly in the area of workforce development and organizational transformation.

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