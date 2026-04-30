Trump Says U.S. To Release More UFO Files Soon

Trump said the United States will soon release more UFO data, citing credible pilot sightings and growing pressure for transparency on unexplained phenomena.

U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration plans to release as much information as possible on unidentified flying objects in the near future, signaling a renewed push for transparency on unexplained aerial phenomena. The announcement comes amid rising public and political interest in the issue.

Speaking in remarks broadcast on Fox News, Trump said that any available data related to UFOs would be made public, adding that much of the material is“very interesting.” He suggested that upcoming disclosures could include details that may challenge conventional understanding.

Trump also said he had spoken with military pilots during and after his first term, describing them as credible individuals who reported witnessing unusual aerial objects. He added that their accounts involved sightings that were difficult to explain and would soon be revealed.

In February, Trump directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to begin identifying and preparing government records related to unidentified aerial phenomena, including any material linked to possible extraterrestrial activity. The move was part of a broader effort to declassify sensitive information.

Interest in UFOs has grown in recent years following U.S. government reports acknowledging encounters between military personnel and unidentified objects displaying unusual flight characteristics. These disclosures have prompted calls for further investigation and public access to information.

Lawmakers and oversight bodies have increasingly pressed for greater transparency, arguing that the public has a right to understand potential security implications. Congressional hearings and official reports have helped bring the issue into mainstream policy debate.

Trump emphasized that some of the materials uncovered so far are highly unusual and could include accounts that are difficult to believe. He suggested that the forthcoming releases would offer new insights into longstanding questions surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena.

The expected disclosures could mark a significant step in addressing decades of speculation and secrecy, as authorities balance national security concerns with growing demands for openness and accountability.