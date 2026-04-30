Cara Delevingne Announces Debut As Recording Artist And 11-City Tour

Model-actor Cara Delevingne has officially stepped into the music world, announcing her debut as a recording artist along with an 11-city tour across Europe, the U.K., and North America, according to People. The 33-year-old star shared the news social media, expressing excitement about her first-ever headline shows.

She revealed that presale tickets will be available from April 30, with general sales opening on May 1. "Excited to announce my first ever headline shows!!!! Been locked in at rehearsals I can't wait to play these shows," Delevingne, 33, captioned an Instagram post. "Presale starts this Thursday, April 30th. General sale on Friday, May 1st." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne)

Debut Singles and Personal Connection

Delevingne also teased her upcoming songs, titled "I Forgot" and "Out of My Head," offering fans a glimpse into her musical direction. Calling music her "biggest fear and greatest love," she described the tracks as a reflection of her personal thoughts and experiences over the past few years, according to People. "Music. It's forever been my biggest fear and my greatest love," she began. Delevingne then mentioned her forthcoming singles "I Forgot" and "Out of My Head" would be "the first peek inside my stream of consciousness over the last few years." "I cannot quite believe we are finally here," she concluded.

European and North American Tour Dates

According to official details, the tour will include stops in major cities such as Berlin, Barcelona, London, and Paris, before heading to the United States with performances planned in Los Angeles and Brooklyn. She is also set to perform at the Primavera Sound Barcelona 2026 lineup.

Previous Musical Collaborations

Delevingne has previously showcased her musical abilities through collaborations with artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Fiona Apple and St. Vincent, as well as contributing to the soundtrack of the film Her Smell, according to People. In earlier interviews, she emphasized her identity as a creative artist rather than being confined to a single profession, noting that music has always played a significant role in her life. (ANI)

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