Crypto Tops X's Most-Muted List, AI-Generated Spam Suspected Cause

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto has risen to the top of X's muted-topic list since the platform rolled out its snooze feature, signaling that moderation tools are reshaping how crypto discourse unfolds on the social network. The move comes amid renewed scrutiny of crypto content and the broader challenge of distinguishing legitimate discussion from AI-generated spam.

According to X's head of product, Nikita Bier, crypto has become the most-muted topic, surpassing politics, the Iran conflict, sports, and business and finance. The snooze tool, launched on April 22 for Premium subscribers, lets users hide topics from their For You feed for 24 hours, a function Bier described as a way to“crank up or turn down the slop.”

That shift comes against a backdrop of heightened efforts to curb low-quality crypto content and bot-driven noise on the platform. In January, X adjusted its API policies to cut off apps that paid users to post, a move aimed at curbing AI-generated spam flooding crypto feeds through so-called“InfoFi” apps that monetize engagement. Separately, X has sought to keep crypto discourse more anchored by introducing features like Smart Cashtags, which began rolling out on April 15 and provide real-time price charts for major crypto assets and select stocks within the app for U.S. and Canadian users.

These changes sit at the intersection of product design, content integrity, and market sentiment - a dynamic that continues to define Crypto Twitter's relevance as a live information channel for investors, traders, and builders.

Crypto became the most-muted topic on X after the snooze feature's launch on April 22, ahead of politics and other high-profile subjects. The snooze tool allows Premium users to hide topics for 24 hours, reflecting an effort to dampen“slop” in the feed and improve signal quality. X's policy shift in January to curb paid-post apps targets AI-generated spam and low-quality crypto content tied to InfoFi apps, shaping how crypto feeds are populated. Crypto-sentiment indicators remain subdued, with the Fear & Greed Index at 29 and global interest in crypto trending lower from early-2026 peaks, according to Google Trends data. Strategic product moves, including Smart Cashtags, accompany leadership actions at X, such as Nikita Bier's appointment as head of product in mid-2025 and his prior Solana Foundation advisory role.

Key takeawaysCrypto discourse under the spotlight: moderation, spam, and community response

Beir's contemporaries on Crypto Twitter have taken note of the shifting landscape. Earlier this year, Beir suggested that Crypto Twitter's visibility issues were largely self-inflicted, arguing that overposting and a flood of low-value replies can crowd out substantive content. The crypto community pushed back, with Ki Young Ju, founder of CryptoQuant, contending that the real problem is a flood of AI-generated spam that the platform's algorithms struggle to distinguish from legitimate accounts - a critique that underscores tensions between moderation and open discussion on a platform central to market narratives.

Beir joined X as head of product in June 2025, after an advisory stint at the Solana Foundation in March, where he focused on helping consumer-facing apps on the Solana network scale and reach mainstream mobile audiences. His leadership role has coincided with X's broader push to reinvent crypto presentation within the app, including the cashtag feature that integrates live price information into users' feeds without forcing them off the platform.

From casual chats to streams of data: the market context

Market sentiment around crypto remains cautious. The Fear & Greed Index sits in the“Fear” zone at 29, a modest improvement from last month's Extreme Fear reading but a reminder that risk appetite for digital assets has yet to regain momentum. On the search front, Google Trends data shows worldwide interest in crypto, cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin trending lower since a peak in early 2026, suggesting that broad consumer curiosity has cooled even as institutional and sector-specific developments march forward.

Against that backdrop, X's attempts to refine crypto discourse - through snooze, policy adjustments, and new features like Smart Cashtags - gain added significance. The goal appears to be twofold: reduce clutter and bot-driven content while preserving a channel for authentic, timely crypto updates. Whether these changes improve signal-to-noise for investors and developers remains a key question for the weeks ahead.

Smart Cashtags, which rolled out to iPhone users in the U.S. and Canada, enable real-time price charts for major assets and prominent stocks directly within the app. The feature arrived shortly after Bier hinted that X would“launch something to fix” crypto's rough year, signaling a push to re-center crypto within X's broader content ecosystem.

As the platform courts a more disciplined crypto narrative, observers will watch not only how muting affects the visibility of crypto projects and narratives but also how advertisers, creators, and researchers adapt to a feed that prioritizes signal over noise. The tension between moderation and open discussion remains at the heart of whether X can sustain Crypto Twitter as a viable, real-time information hub.

Looking ahead, readers should watch for how these tools evolve - whether the snooze feature becomes a standard tool for users seeking to tailor their exposure, and whether improved bot detection and refined content policies restore trust in crypto discussions without sacrificing breadth and vitality on the platform. The next phase may reveal whether X can strike a balance between curbing spam and preserving a lively, informative community for crypto users and builders alike.

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