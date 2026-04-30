Softgel Capsules Market Analysis Report 2026: $13.5+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$9.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.52 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Increased Demand for Omega-3 and Nutraceutical Softgels Rising Preference for Fast-Dissolving Drug Delivery Systems Growth of Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs/CDMOs) Expansion of Personalized Nutrition and Supplements Adoption of Advanced Encapsulation Technologies
Companies Featured
- Catalent Inc. Eurocaps Ltd. Aenova Group GmbH Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd. Procaps Laboratories Inc. Captek Softgel International Inc. Fuji Capsule Co. Ltd. Hunan ER-KANG Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Curtis Health Caps SA Delpharm Holding SAS Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Elnova Pharma LLP Soft Gel Technologies Inc. Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co. Ltd. United Laboratories Robinson Pharma Inc. Best Formulations Inc. Biophar Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. Swisschem Healthcare Krishlar Pharmaceuticals Amzor Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Medgel Pvt. Ltd. Welex Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. NutraScience Labs Inc. Nutrifynn Caps Inc. NutraPak USA Nutrafill LLC Nutricap Labs LLC Nutra Manufacturing Inc. Ion Labs Inc. Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc. Private Label Nutraceuticals LLC NutraLab Canada Ltd. Makers Nutrition LLC
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Softgel Capsules Market
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