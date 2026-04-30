Bitget Lists Megaeth (MEGA) For Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of MegaETH (MEGA) for spot trading. Trading for the MEGA/USDT pair opens on April 30, 2026, 11:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from May 1, 2026, 12:00 (UTC).

MegaETH is an EVM-compatible Layer 2 scaling solution engineered to deliver Web2-level real-time performance by pushing blockchain execution to its theoretical hardware limits. By utilizing "node specialization," the protocol divides tasks among different types of participants; one part of the network focuses entirely on speed and processing transactions, while others handle the essential work of verifying data and keeping the system secure. This design enables the platform to achieve unprecedented throughput of up to 100,000 transactions per second with millisecond-level response times, effectively bridging the gap between decentralized protocols and traditional cloud computing servers. Ultimately, this infrastructure facilitates a seamless real-time experience even during peak demand, strengthening the ecosystem's resilience while ensuring trustless, decentralized validation through its specialized node hierarchy.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget's listing highlights a different tier of assets-projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of MegaETH (MEGA) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget's role in bridging the gap between high-performance blockchain engineering and the global demand for a seamless, real-time decentralized economy.

For more details on MegaETH (MEGA), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGPTM. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at