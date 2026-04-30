Borregaard ASA: Reporting Of Transactions In Borregaard ASA's Shares Made By Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 30 April 2026
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.
Attachment
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Borregaard ASA - Notification Dag Arthur Aasboe
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