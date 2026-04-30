CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CCC), a leading SaaS and AI platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. “CCC delivered a strong start to 2026, with first quarter revenue growth of 12% and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding approximately 300 basis points year over year to 43%. These results reflect strong demand, disciplined execution, and increasing adoption of our core platform and AI-based solutions across our customer base,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC. “As insurance claims grow more complex, our customers are relying on CCC to support high‐consequence, mission‐critical workflows with greater automation, intelligence, and consistency,” continued Ramamurthy.“AI is expanding the amount of economic work that can be managed through our platform, building on durable core relationships and deeply embedded workflows across the claims ecosystem. As our largest and most sophisticated customers scale adoption, it reinforces our confidence in the durability of our model and the long-term growth opportunity ahead.” First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights Revenue Total revenue was $281.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 12% from $251.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Profitability

GAAP gross profit was $208.9 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the first quarter of 2026, compared with $185.0 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted gross profit was $215.6 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 77%, for the first quarter of 2026, compared with $192.5 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 77%, for the first quarter of 2025.

GAAP operating income was $48.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared with a GAAP operating loss of $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted operating income was $106.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared with adjusted operating income of $85.3 million for the first quarter of 2025.

GAAP net income was $15.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared with a GAAP net loss of $17.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income was $66.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared with $54.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $120.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, up 21% compared with adjusted EBITDA of $99.1 million for the first quarter of 2025. Liquidity CCC had $36.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.288 billion of total debt as of March 31, 2026. The Company generated $57.5 million in cash from operating activities and had free cash flow of $41.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared with $58.5 million in cash generated from operating activities and free cash flow of $43.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. 1 st Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Large insurer expanded adoption of CCC's APD platform and AI solutions. CCC expanded its relationship with a top‐five insurer (based on 2024 direct premium written) through a multi‐year enterprise agreement covering core Auto Physical Damage (APD) solutions and adoption of its full suite of AI‐enabled solutions.

Continued expansion of CCC's Casualty platform with large insurers. CCC signed a multi‐year agreement with a different top‐five insurer to move a significant portion of its Casualty operations onto CCC's platform. This follows a fourth quarter 2025 decision by a top‐six insurer to move a significant portion of its Casualty business to CCC. Both platform decisions were grounded in long‐standing relationships, proven execution in APD, and CCC's integrated, analytics‐driven approach to Casualty claims management.

John Schweitzer joins CCC's Board of Directors. Schweitzer brings more than three decades of leadership experience across enterprise technology and global go‐to‐market organizations, including senior roles at Salesforce, Informatica, SAP, and Oracle. With the addition of Schweitzer, Neil de Crescenzo, and Barak Eilam over the past 18 months, CCC has strengthened its board to support platform scale, AI innovation, and long‐term value creation while preserving neutrality across its ecosystem. Executed on capital allocation strategy through share repurchases in Q1. CCC completed the accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program begun in the fourth quarter of 2025. Under the ASR, CCC repurchased approximately 43 million shares, utilizing $300 million of the $500 million share repurchase program previously authorized by the Board. Following completion of the ASR, CCC repurchased an additional $100 million of stock in the open market, leaving approximately $100 million available under the authorization. Business Outlook Based on information as of today, April 30, 2026, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance:

Second Quarter 2026 Full Year 2026 Revenue $283.0 million to $285.0 million $1.155 billion to $1.163 billion Adjusted EBITDA $111.0 million to $113.0 million $484.0 million to $490.0 million

Conference Call Information

CCC will host a conference call today, April 30, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the“Investor Relations” page of the Company's website at, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), is a leading SaaS and AI platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) CloudTM platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future events, goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position, results of operations, market position, product development and business strategy. Such differences may be material. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our revenues, the concentration of our customers and the ability to retain our current customers; our ability to negotiate with our customers on favorable terms; our ability to maintain and grow our brand and reputation cost-effectively; the execution of our growth strategy; the impact of factors outside our control including public health outbreaks, natural catastrophes, war and terrorism; our projected financial information, growth rate and market opportunity; the health of our industry, claim volumes, and market conditions; changes in the insurance and automotive collision industries, including the adoption of new technologies; global economic conditions and geopolitical events; competition in our market and our ability to retain and grow market share; our ability to develop, introduce and market new enhanced versions of our solutions; our sales and implementation cycles; the ability of our research and development efforts to create significant new revenue streams; changes in applicable laws or regulations; changes in international economic, political, social and governmental conditions and policies, including corruption risks in China and other countries; our reliance on third-party data, technology and intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our ability to keep our data and information systems secure from data security breaches; changes in our customers' or the public's perceptions regarding the use of artificial intelligence; our ability to acquire or invest in companies or pursue business partnerships; our ability to raise financing in the future and improve our capital structure; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to expand or maintain our existing customer base; our ability to service our indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's website (), and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”), including, but not limited to,“adjusted EBITDA,”“adjusted EBITDA margin,”“adjusted net income,”“adjusted operating income,”“adjusted gross profit,”“adjusted gross profit margin,”“adjusted operating expenses,” and“free cash flow” in each case presented on a non-GAAP basis, and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations of these measures below to what the Company believes are the most directly comparable measures evaluated in accordance with GAAP.

This press release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures is included for these projections.

Investor Contact:

Bill Warmington

VP, Investor Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

312-229-2355

...

Media Contact:

Michelle Hellyar

Senior Director, Public Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

...

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2026

2025

(Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,900 $ 111,192 Accounts receivable-Net of allowances of $4,013 and $3,773 as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 140,491 137,056 Income taxes receivable 16,941 33,274 Deferred contract costs 23,499 24,923 Other current assets 33,065 28,653 Total current assets 250,896 335,098 SOFTWARE, EQUIPMENT, AND PROPERTY-Net 169,007 166,796 OPERATING LEASE ASSETS 35,396 36,047 INTANGIBLE ASSETS-Net 987,778 1,010,658 GOODWILL 1,955,551 1,955,551 DEFERRED FINANCING FEES, REVOLVER-Net 1,276 1,368 DEFERRED CONTRACT COSTS 22,525 22,479 EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT 10,228 10,228 OTHER ASSETS 38,131 35,207 TOTAL $ 3,470,788 $ 3,573,432 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 23,613 $ 30,954 Accrued expenses 55,922 80,897 Current portion of long-term debt 13,033 13,033 Current portion of long-term licensing agreement-Net 3,521 3,466 Operating lease liabilities 6,760 7,785 Deferred revenues 71,479 72,793 Note payable to minority investor 25,953 25,197 Total current liabilities 200,281 234,125 LONG-TERM DEBT-Net 1,262,138 1,264,941 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES-Net 202,108 199,311 LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT-Net 20,068 20,968 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 51,626 51,467 OTHER LIABILITIES 13,417 15,610 Total liabilities 1,749,638 1,786,422 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 19 and 20) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock-$0.0001 par; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock-$0.0001 par; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 586,695,554 and 605,449,050 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 58 60 Additional paid-in capital 3,502,400 3,483,031 Accumulated deficit (1,780,326 ) (1,695,057 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (982 ) (1,024 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,721,150 1,787,010 TOTAL $ 3,470,788 $ 3,573,432





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

REVENUES $ 281,274 $ 251,565 COST OF REVENUES Cost of revenues, exclusive of amortization of acquired technologies 68,027 62,205 Amortization of acquired technologies 4,368 4,368 Total cost of revenues 72,395 66,573 GROSS PROFIT 208,879 184,992 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 52,524 61,763 Selling and marketing 39,418 48,297 General and administrative 49,608 67,119 Amortization of intangible assets 18,512 18,512 Total operating expenses 160,062 195,691 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 48,817 (10,699 ) INTEREST EXPENSE (20,300 ) (16,926 ) INTEREST INCOME 942 1,948 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)-NET 3,966 (5,097 ) PRETAX INCOME (LOSS) 33,425 (30,774 ) INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT (18,008 ) 13,353 NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 15,417 (17,421 ) LESS: ACCRETION OF REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - (1,276 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 15,417 $ (18,697 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 587,380,660 636,832,216 Diluted 607,022,694 636,832,216 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 15,417 (17,421 ) Other comprehensive income-Foreign currency translation adjustment 42 (15 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 15,459 (17,436 ) Less: accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest - (1,276 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 15,459 $ (18,712 )





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 15,417 $ (17,421 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment, and property 13,393 13,595 Amortization of intangible assets 22,880 22,880 Deferred income taxes 2,797 (13,354 ) Stock-based compensation 31,871 61,048 Amortization of deferred financing fees 511 474 Amortization of discount on debt 36 47 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (4,395 ) 5,741 Noncash interest expense 756 - Changes in: Accounts receivable-Net (3,437 ) 7,364 Deferred contract costs 1,424 (511 ) Other current assets (4,412 ) (2,394 ) Deferred contract costs-Non-current (46 ) (603 ) Other assets (2,924 ) (2,346 ) Operating lease assets 651 701 Income taxes 17,319 (1,100 ) Accounts payable (7,341 ) 4,956 Accrued expenses (25,104 ) (20,983 ) Operating lease liabilities (866 ) (1,292 ) Deferred revenues (1,314 ) 1,604 Other liabilities 245 86 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,461 58,492 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of software, equipment, and property (15,876 ) (14,846 ) Acquisition of EvolutionIQ, Inc., net of cash acquired - (415,133 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,876 ) (429,979 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,487 1,004 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,284 1,650 Payments for employee taxes withheld upon vesting of equity awards (17,272 ) (43,471 ) Repurchase of common stock (100,166 ) (72,275 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 225,000 Payments of fees associated with the debt modification - (6,565 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (3,258 ) (2,503 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (115,925 ) 102,840 NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 48 (13 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (74,292 ) (268,660 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Beginning of period 111,192 398,983 End of period $ 36,900 $ 130,323 NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Noncash purchases of software, equipment, and property $ 896 $ - Stock issued related the acquisition of EvolutionIQ, Inc. $ - $ 250,441 Issuance of promissory note to minority investor of redeemable preferred securities $ - $ 22,955 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 19,008 $ 16,358 Cash (received) paid for income taxes-Net $ (2,109 ) $ 445





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands, except profit margin percentage data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (amounts in thousands, except percentages) 2026

2025

Gross Profit $ 208,879 $ 184,992 Amortization of acquired technologies 4,368 4,368 Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax 2,382 3,101 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 215,629 $ 192,461 Gross Profit Margin 74 % 74 % Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 77 % 77 %





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2026

2025

Operating expenses $ 160,062 $ 195,691 Amortization of intangible assets (18,512 ) (18,512 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax (32,686 ) (62,818 ) M&A and integration costs - (7,619 ) Litigation proceeds, net - 3,790 Debt refinancing costs - (3,119 ) Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings - (287 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 108,864 $ 107,126





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2026

2025

Operating income (loss) $ 48,817 $ (10,699 ) Amortization of intangible assets 18,512 18,512 Amortization of acquired technologies-Cost of revenue 4,368 4,368 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 35,068 65,919 M&A and integration costs - 7,619 Litigation proceeds, net - (3,790 ) Debt refinancing costs - 3,119 Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings - 287 Adjusted Operating Income $ 106,765 $ 85,335





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except for EBITDA margin percentage data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2026

2025

Net income (loss) $ 15,417 $ (17,421 ) Interest expense 20,300 16,926 Interest income (942 ) (1,948 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 18,008 (13,353 ) Amortization of intangible assets 18,512 18,512 Amortization of acquired technologies-Cost of revenue 4,368 4,368 Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment and property 2,018 2,264 Depreciation and amortization of software, equipment and property-Cost of revenue 11,375 11,331 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 35,068 65,919 M&A and integration costs - 7,619 Litigation proceeds, net - (3,790 ) Debt refinancing costs - 3,119 Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings - 287 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (4,395 ) 5,741 Expense (Income) from derivative instruments 469 (497 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 120,198 $ 99,077 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 43 % 39 %





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2026

2025

Net income (loss) $ 15,417 $ (17,421 ) Amortization of intangible assets 18,512 18,512 Amortization of acquired technologies-Cost of revenue 4,368 4,368 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax 35,068 65,919 M&A and integration costs - 7,619 Litigation proceeds, net - (3,790 ) Debt refinancing costs - 3,119 Equity transaction costs, including secondary offerings - 287 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (4,395 ) 5,741 Tax effect of adjustments (2,162 ) (29,873 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 66,808 $ 54,481 Adjusted Net Income Per Share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 587,380,660 636,832,216 Diluted 607,022,694 669,658,149





CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (dollar amounts in thousands) 2026

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 57,461 $ 58,492 Purchases of software, equipment, and property (15,876 ) (14,846 ) Free Cash Flow $ 41,585 $ 43,646



