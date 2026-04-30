Axogen, Inc. To Participate In The 2026 Bank Of America Global Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 2026 Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference.

Axogen's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 9:35 AM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the“Investors” section of the company's website at axogeninc.

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about providing the opportunity to restore nerve function and quality of life for patients with peripheral nerve injuries by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and healthcare providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's product portfolio includes Avance® (acellular nerve allograft-arwx), Avance® Nerve Graft, Axoguard Nerve Connector®, Axoguard Nerve Protector®, Axoguard HA+ Nerve ProtectorTM, Axoguard Nerve Cap®, and Avive+ Soft Tissue MatrixTM.​

Contact:

Axogen, Inc.

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