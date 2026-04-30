Novartis Finalizes US Manufacturing And R&D Expansion Plan With Seventh New Facility



At one-year mark, company has progressed all components of US investment plan to support delivery of innovative medicines to US patients New active pharmaceutical ingredients facility in North Carolina to enable end‐to‐end manufacturing for all advanced technology platforms in US – a first in company's history

Basel, April 30, 2026 – Novartis today announced plans to add a new facility in Morrisville, North Carolina, focused on active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing for solid dosage tablets, capsules and RNA therapeutics. The facility represents a critical step that will strengthen end‐to‐end US production capability from active ingredients through finished medicines.

This announcement marks the company's seventh new facility planned within a year of its announced $23 billion investment in US-based manufacturing, research and development. The 56,200-square-foot facility will expand the company's presence in North Carolina to five facilities across three sites. The infrastructure will support not only today's medicines, but also the development and delivery of future innovative therapies for US patients.

“Last year we committed to adding seven new facilities in the US, and today we finalize our plans to expand our US manufacturing and R&D footprint in the US,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. "By building a connected, end-to-end footprint, we are strengthening our ability to locally develop, produce, and deliver medicines at scale, enabling timely access to innovation for patients in the US.”

Since April 2025, Novartis has made significant progress on its commitment to manufacture all key Novartis medicines for US patients in the US. These investments are expanding capacity and building the foundation to deliver advanced therapies to the patients who rely on them, including time-sensitive treatments like radioligand therapies (RLT).



February 2026: Broke ground on a new biomedical research center in San Diego, California, expanding its US research presence alongside Cambridge, Massachusetts, and supporting discovery across disease areas including neuroscience and oncology

February 2026: Announced a new manufacturing facility in Denton, Texas, to produce RLTs for cancer patients, expanding the company's coast-to-coast RLT network to five facilities

January 2026: Announced a new RLT manufacturing facility for cancer treatments in Winter Park, Florida, the first in the Southeastern US

December 2025: Broke ground on a flagship manufacturing hub in North Carolina, adding solid dosage tablet and capsule and biologics production and packaging for treatments across oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases

November 2025: Opened a new RLT manufacturing facility for cancer treatments in Carlsbad, California – the first such site in the region serving the Western US, Alaska, and Hawaii Ongoing: Expansions of existing RLT facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Millburn, New Jersey, supporting current and future demand for these cancer treatments

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