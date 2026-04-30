Concorde International Group Ltd Enters Strategic Data Technical Service Agreement With Red Maple International To Accelerate AI-Driven Facility And Security Transformation Powered By Its Innovative Invention Granted In 29 Jurisdictions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concorde International Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YOOV) (the "Company" or“YOOV”), an integrated services provider of technology-enabled security solutions, today announced that it has entered into a data technical service agreement with Red Maple International Group Limited (“Red Maple”), a veteran fintech and data services provider. This collaboration marks an important step in the Company's transition toward a broader technology-driven platform following its landmark merger with YOOV Group Holding Limited, which further integrates its AI-driven analysis capabilities to accelerate the advancement of the Company's smart facility and security solutions.

Under the agreement, Red Maple will provide comprehensive data technical processing for the Company's extensive security operations. This includes structuring multimodal data collected from surveillance systems, sensors, and on-the-ground operations, as well as training and optimization of intelligent security algorithm and development of multi-source data fusion models.

By transforming operational data into structured, actionable insights, YOOV is upgrading its current product offerings from traditional security service toward AI-powered security solutions, leveraging its innovative invention currently granted in 29 jurisdictions worldwide. This strategic integration effectively bridges physical security infrastructure with digital intelligence, allowing the Company to transform data generated across its integrated ecosystem into proprietary algorithm models and scenario-based analytical frameworks. By applying advanced AI capabilities, the Company enhances the detection of abnormal behavior and potential risks, improving response speed and overall operational efficiency. These technical advancements will strengthen product competitiveness and enable scalable, higher-value service offerings across its global customer base.

“Our collaboration with Red Maple marks an important milestone in our transformation,” said Alan Chua, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of YOOV.“We are evolving from a traditional security service provider into an AI-integrated security solutions provider. Our ability to transform operational inputs into high-value technical results form the foundation of our long-term competitiveness. We believe this strategic direction will enable us to expand into broader markets, deliver more advanced AI-powered products, and scale our business in a cost-efficient and sustainable manner.”

“The agreement with Red Maple represents a combined effort to build upon the AI capabilities we integrated during our recent merger,” said Phil Wong, Co-Chief Executive Officer of YOOV.“By integrating advanced AI-driven analysis into our core offerings, we are making our solutions smarter and more efficient. For our customers, this translates into faster response times, more accurate risk detection, and more cost-effective security outcomes.”

“We are pleased to work with YOOV at this pivotal stage of their technological evolution,” said Jeff Guo, Director of Red Maple.“By leveraging our extensive experience in data assetization and algorithm model training, we aim to provide multimodal data processing and security algorithm optimization to support YOOV's technology advancement. Our focus remains on delivering superior technical services while ensuring data security and regulatory compliance across all processing environments.”

About YOOV

Concorde International Group Ltd, established in 1997, is a business-model-driven provider of security solutions and services, supported by advanced integrated technology enabling cluster surveillance of properties and assets with 24/7 system availability and real-time response. The Group offers the i-Guarding suite of smart solutions, including the patented i-Facility Sprinter (IFS), a mobile platform operating on its proprietary Cluster® aggregation to deliver one-of-its kind innovative security and facility maintenance services. The IFS is protected by patents in more than 29 jurisdictions worldwide.

The Company further integrates its Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) capabilities, enabling organisations to deploy advanced AI-driven solutions without significant infrastructure investment. The company's comprehensive offerings transform traditional security models to deliver enhanced operational performance, consistency, scalability, and cost-efficiency across multiple sectors.

About Red Maple

Established in 2007, Red Maple International Group Limited is a comprehensive technology enterprise with nearly 20 years of experience in fintech and data services. The company specializes in data analysis, software research and development, and consultancy, with extensive expertise in data assetization, algorithm model training, and cross-border data compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement and annual report filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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