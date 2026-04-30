3D Systems Announces Date Of First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Listen via webcast:
Participate via telephone: 201-689-8345 or 877-407-8291
The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call at .
About 3D Systems
For nearly 40 years, Chuck Hull's curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at .
Investor Contact: relations@3dsystems
Media Contact:
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