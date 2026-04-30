MAX Power Engages GLJ Ltd. To Advance Commercial Evaluation Of Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery

Genesis Explained: Its“Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity To Demand



REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRA: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained GLJ Ltd., a premier Calgary-based energy consulting group, to advance the commercial evaluation of the Lawson Natural Hydrogen system near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, following recent 3D seismic results that materially expand the interpreted scale of the project.

MAX Power continues to review robust results from the 3D seismic survey that highlight the potential for multiple producing wells within the 28 sq. km Lawson Complex (refer to April 21, 2026 news release ), part of the broader 475-km Genesis Trend where dozens of additional prospects have been identified including Lawson Southwest, approximately 12 km from original discovery. As a global leader in subsurface resource assessment and reservoir engineering, GLJ's expertise will focus on modeling and estimation of the resource potential and near-term commercial development prospects of the broader Lawson Complex. GLJ's expertise will also help optimize the upcoming expanded drill program at Lawson where commercial deposits of both Natural Hydrogen and Helium will be targeted.

By engaging GLJ Ltd., MAX Power has ensured that Canada's first-ever Natural Hydrogen subsurface system is independently evaluated to the highest industry standards.

GLJ will also assist MAX Power in the development of MAXX LEMI, the Company's proprietary AI-empowered Large Earth Model Integration Platform with potential global application. MAXX LEMI combines seismic data, drilling results, structural interpretation, and legacy subsurface datasets into a unique targeting system for the discovery of Natural Hydrogen deposits.

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, MAX Power CEO, commented:“The engagement of GLJ marks an important step in our progression from system confirmation to commercial evaluation. Following the transformational 3D seismic results at Lawson, we are now focused on defining the parameters required for potential development, including scale, deliverability, and economic potential. With GLJ's five decades of expertise in resource evaluation and reservoir engineering, we are accelerating our efforts to position Lawson and Saskatchewan at the forefront of Natural Hydrogen commercialization.”

Mr. Greg Owen, Senior Vice-President of New Ventures for GLJ Ltd., commented:“Our expertise has evolved over half a century to meet the world's need for responsible, sustainable energy, so GLJ Ltd. is excited to be involved in this unique discovery and project. We look forward to supporting MAX Power's efforts in the exploration, appraisal and development of the Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery, and their work across the Genesis Trend and elsewhere throughout Saskatchewan, by providing independent, technically rigorous evaluation and advisory expertise.”

Figure 1: Lawson 3D Seismic Image









MAX Power Shines at Canadian Hydrogen Convention

MAX Power was selected runner-up in two categories at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention in Edmonton April 21-22, 2026: 1) Digital Innovator Category, for MAXX LEMI, behind Siemens; and 2) Project Category, for the Lawson Discovery, behind HTEC. MAX Power congratulates the winners in all categories and the organizers of the event for staging another successful Convention, set to return to Edmonton in 2027.

Mr. Narayanasamy commented:“The disruptive potential of MAXX LEMI is demonstrated by the fact it hasn't even been rolled out to the market yet and finished second to Siemens in the Digital Innovator Category. We're getting many inquiries regarding MAXX LEMI and we look forward to updating shareholders in the near-term on developments regarding this platform. For MAX Power to finish second in two award categories, and to get nominated in a third, is a testament to our momentum and the hard work of our dedicated team.”

MAX Power had a strong and highly visible presence at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention reinforcing its position as a global leader in the emerging Natural Hydrogen sector. The Company was represented by a team of 10 senior members who were actively engaged throughout the event across corporate development meetings, technical presentations, panel discussions, and booth engagement. MAX Power's booth was among the most highly trafficked at the conference, generating significant interest and in-depth discussions around the Company's Natural Hydrogen discovery in Saskatchewan. A key focus of engagement was the recently updated 3D seismic data and the upcoming drill program at Lawson. Industry participants were particularly focused on the scale, repeatability, and strategic positioning of the 475 km Genesis Trend, as well as its proximity to infrastructure and industrial demand.

Figure 2 – Genesis Trend Map





Why This Matters To Investors

MAX Power is advancing from initial confirmation of Canada's first subsurface Natural Hydrogen system toward structured commercial evaluation. The engagement of GLJ Ltd., one of the world's most recognized independent energy consulting firms, signals a new phase focused on the technical and economic parameters required for potential development.

Following recent 3D seismic results that defined a 14.2 sq. km structural closure within the broader 28 sq. km Lawson Complex, the Company is now moving to evaluate reservoir characteristics, potential volume and flow, and development scenarios. This is the critical bridge between geological success and commercial assessment.

At a broader level, these developments position MAX Power at the apex of an emerging global energy category at a time when demand for reliable, domestically sourced clean energy is accelerating. If successfully advanced, Lawson has the potential to contribute to a new form of scalable energy infrastructure aligned with industrial demand, energy security, and nation-building priorities.

Figure 3 - Drilling Photo From Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits, plus an additional 5.7 million acres under application, covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

...

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, Investor Relations

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

...

Media Contact

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words“anticipate”,“plan”,“continue”,“expect”,“estimate”,“objective”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“should”,“predict”,“potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning, without limitation, statements relating to the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the receipt of regulatory or shareholder approvals, and risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions, and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal, and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company's ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programs as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programs, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production. The Company's properties are in the exploration stage, and no resources or reserves have been defined to date, nor is there any guarantee that resources or reserves will be defined in the future.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company's business is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





